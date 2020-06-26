Johannesburg Zoo gorilla (35 years old) recovering after surgery
The 35-year old male Western lowland 210-kg gorilla Makokou, is recovering after undergoing a three hour operation at the Johannesburg Zoo last weekend to remove polyps in his congested nasal passages.
Veterinarian Dr. Kresen Pillay shares more on what led to the surgery.
In December last year, our veterinarian team noticed that he was having some nasal discharge and we initially put him on some conservative treatment for this condition ... but what we noticed is that once the medication would stop, the symptoms would reoccur which led us to believe there is something more serious underlying the symptoms that he was showing.Dr Kresen Pillay, Veterinarian - Johannesburg Zoo
A lot of team players came together, a lot of specialists heeded the call for help so that is why we are so appreciative of everyone who has donated their time, their efforts ... it was heartwarming to see this.Dr Kresen Pillay, Veterinarian - Johannesburg Zoo
Click on the link below to hear more...
