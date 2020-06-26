



JOHANNESBURG - Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane is providing an update on one of the hardest hit industries affected by COVID-19 - tourism.

The industry contributes billions of the rands to the country’s GDP, but has only been allocated R200 million by government for COVID-19 relief.

Restaurants, hotels and others hospitality sectors have been shut since March.

This article first appeared on EWN : WATCH LIVE: Tourism Minister give update on sector regulations