Can you sue your spouse if you contract COVID-19 as a result of their affair?





If your spouse has a relationship outside your marriage, they contract COVID-19 as a result and then pass the virus on to you, can you sue?

Nickolaus Bauer spoke to matrimonial legal expert Shando Theron on the Afternoon Drive to find out.

Of course the law remains untested on this but certainly it would be a grounds for divorce....depending how severe the claim is, you could have a criminal case against them because they infected you with the disease full well knowing and they might be on the hook for the medical bills as well. Shando Theron, Matrimonial legal expert

In this case there might be some civil and criminal liability and have some explaining to do. Shando Theron, Matrimonial legal expert

