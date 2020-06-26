Can you sue your spouse if you contract COVID-19 as a result of their affair?

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WATCH LIVE: Tourism Minister give update on sector regulations Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane is providing an update on one of the hardest hit industries affected by COVID-19 - touri... 26 June 2020 5:13 PM
Up in smoke: Fita fails in court bid to reinstate sale of cigarettes The judgment was released on Friday afternoon, with the full bench of the court saying Fita’s argument against the government that... 26 June 2020 3:46 PM
Restaurant directives being drafted, may be released by Monday - lawyer Updated regulations have not yet been published despite a Government Gazette giving the green light. 26 June 2020 1:46 PM
View all Local
'Zille's tweets are a personal affront to myself as an individual' Gauteng leader for the DA John Moodey says Helen Zille's apartheid-related tweets have done tremendous harm to the party. 25 June 2020 4:21 PM
Malema: I’m not close with anyone who benefited from VBS Malema was fielding questions from journalists around the party's alleged role in the looting of the institution on Thursday. 25 June 2020 2:02 PM
'Not taking decisive action against Helen Zille will be Achilles' heel for DA' Political analyst Sanusha Naidu reflects on the controversial tweets by the party's federal chairperson. 25 June 2020 1:12 PM
View all Politics
Up in smoke: Fita fails in court bid to reinstate sale of cigarettes The judgment was released on Friday afternoon, with the full bench of the court saying Fita’s argument against the government that... 26 June 2020 3:46 PM
Scared that you may lose your life savings? Warren Ingram, wealth creator, answers listeners' questions about safe investing in anxious times. 25 June 2020 8:07 PM
Why do journalists still attend Julius Malema's media conferences? Why do journalists who are "permitted" to attend Malema's media conferences not show solidarity with those who are banned? 25 June 2020 7:37 PM
View all Business
WATCH LIVE: Tourism Minister give update on sector regulations Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane is providing an update on one of the hardest hit industries affected by COVID-19 - touri... 26 June 2020 5:13 PM
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card. 26 June 2020 10:15 AM
Market Theatre brings performances online with Ditshomo story-time season For the next nine weeks, the Market Theatre Foundation will live stream nine productions across all its social media platforms. 25 June 2020 4:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Man City Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City to ensure that Liverpool win the title with seven games remaining. 25 June 2020 11:12 PM
Government approves PSL resumption plans The approval gives PSL clubs the go-ahead to start training and hosting matches behind closed doors. 24 June 2020 9:22 AM
CSA to probe 'fake document' claiming Boucher is 3TC shareholder CSA said CEO of 3TC Cricket Francois Pienaar had confirmed that Mark Boucher was not a director and that no other CSA employee was... 23 June 2020 5:17 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Can you sue your spouse if you contract COVID-19 as a result of their affair?

26 June 2020 6:00 PM
by
Tags:
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Nickolaus Bauer spoke to matrimonial legal expert Shando Theron on the Afternoon Drive to find out.

If your spouse has a relationship outside your marriage, they contract COVID-19 as a result and then pass the virus on to you, can you sue?

Nickolaus Bauer spoke to matrimonial legal expert Shando Theron on the Afternoon Drive to find out.

Of course the law remains untested on this but certainly it would be a grounds for divorce....depending how severe the claim is, you could have a criminal case against them because they infected you with the disease full well knowing and they might be on the hook for the medical bills as well.

Shando Theron, Matrimonial legal expert

In this case there might be some civil and criminal liability and have some explaining to do.

Shando Theron, Matrimonial legal expert

Click on the link below to hear more....


26 June 2020 6:00 PM
by
Tags:
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Recommended

More from Local

joburg-zoo-gorillajpg

Johannesburg Zoo gorilla (35 years old) recovering after surgery

26 June 2020 5:35 PM

The 35-year-old male Western lowland 210kg gorilla Makokou underwent surgery last weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane

WATCH LIVE: Tourism Minister give update on sector regulations

26 June 2020 5:13 PM

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane is providing an update on one of the hardest hit industries affected by COVID-19 - tourism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

100575416-1629093570576239-2768018809234128896-ojpg

Get yourself a free haircut at The Legendary Barber

26 June 2020 4:54 PM

The Legendary Barber founder Seldon Tatchell says the initiative is to help people in need and those struggling.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

smoking-tobacco-cigarettejpg

Up in smoke: Fita fails in court bid to reinstate sale of cigarettes

26 June 2020 3:46 PM

The judgment was released on Friday afternoon, with the full bench of the court saying Fita’s argument against the government that cigarettes ought to be considered “essential” - because they are addictive - had no merit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Restaurant with spaced table for Covid-19 social distancing

Restaurant directives being drafted, may be released by Monday - lawyer

26 June 2020 1:46 PM

Updated regulations have not yet been published despite a Government Gazette giving the green light.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

FF Plus challenges lockdown regulations in court

26 June 2020 1:10 PM

Freedom Front Plus MP Wouter Wessels says they want Parliament to have oversight on the lockdown regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mogoeng Mogoeng

Mogoeng Mogoeng slams ‘fearmongering’ amid COVID-19 pandemic

26 June 2020 12:21 PM

Speaking on an international platform to ‘The Jerusalem Post’ during a webinar this week, Mogoeng questioned how scientists could predict how many people would die of the coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

happy-birthday-13-1kfaxmi.jpg

702 celebrates 40 years

26 June 2020 11:19 AM

South Africa's leading talk radio station celebrates 40 years of being on air. #702Celebrates40

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

toddlerpng

[WATCH] Toddler tells dad to stop doing naughty for saying the F word

26 June 2020 10:11 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jürgen Klopp Liverpool

[WATCH] Manager Jurgen Klopp's emotional reaction as Livepool win the league

26 June 2020 10:10 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

702 celebrates 40 years

Local

Can you sue your spouse if you contract COVID-19 as a result of their affair?

Local

Mogoeng Mogoeng slams ‘fearmongering’ amid COVID-19 pandemic

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Some lessons learned as world approaches 10 million coronavirus cases

26 June 2020 8:01 PM

Zulu: Names of GBV victims read like casualty list of a war zone

26 June 2020 7:44 PM

Fraudsters get away with over R10 million from UIF

26 June 2020 7:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA