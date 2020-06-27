Restaurants, casinos to re-open on Monday under adjusted Level 3 regulations
Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane on Friday evening announced the easing of lockdown regulations to open up the tourism sector and guidelines for the re-opening of restaurants, casinos and conference centres.
She emphasized that strict safety regulations had to be observed.
No alcohol or buffets will be allowed at sit-down restaurants, while strict social distancing and sanitizing measures will be in place.
Where possible, waiting staff must stand at least a meter from tables and it's recommended that menus are replaced with non-touch options.
Guests will have to wear masks at all times on the premises "except when eating or drinking".
Casinos will also re-open at 50% capacity, implementing the prescribed social distancing and sanitizing protocols.
A maximum of 50 people will be allowed at conference and meeting venues.
You can access the minister's full statement here.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Restaurants, casinos to re-open on Monday under adjusted Level 3 regulations
More from Business
Up in smoke: Fita fails in court bid to reinstate sale of cigarettes
The judgment was released on Friday afternoon, with the full bench of the court saying Fita’s argument against the government that cigarettes ought to be considered “essential” - because they are addictive - had no merit.Read More
Scared that you may lose your life savings?
Warren Ingram, wealth creator, answers listeners' questions about safe investing in anxious times.Read More
Why do journalists still attend Julius Malema's media conferences?
Why do journalists who are "permitted" to attend Malema's media conferences not show solidarity with those who are banned?Read More
Court orders that Deeds Office needs to function optimally within restrictions
Conveyancers and estate agencies are exasperated with the deeds office closing and re-opening and closing again.Read More
The long wait for restaurant regulations is taking its toll
South Africa’s restaurants have for the past week been gearing up to get back to business - but they are still waiting for clarity.Read More
This insurance company says it is paying out business interruption claims
Wendy Knowler, Consumer Ninja, investigates non-payment of business interruption claims during the Covid-19 lockdown.Read More
The supplementary budget - tax payers may not be off the hook for long
What does the budget speech today mean for you and your future tax refunds?Read More
Social Media - mass mobilisation and the modern mob
What happens when everyone has access to such powerful toolsRead More
How will the supplemenetary budget impact our tax?
Will increased tax collection help lift the economy out of the mud?Read More
Economic analysis of the budget - how much trouble are we in?
'An unsustainable fiscal position' .Read More
More from Local
The words YOU use influence the development of your child's EQ
Nikki Bush says emotional intelligence is key to achieving success in today's world. How can you help your kids develop it?Read More
UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries surpass 7,000
The total number of recoveries in South Africa so far is 64,111 with 1.493,104 tests conducted.Read More
Can you sue your spouse if you contract COVID-19 as a result of their affair?
Nickolaus Bauer spoke to matrimonial legal expert Shando Theron on the Afternoon Drive to find out.Read More
Johannesburg Zoo gorilla (35 years old) recovering after surgery
The 35-year-old male Western lowland 210kg gorilla Makokou underwent surgery last weekend.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Tourism Minister give update on sector regulations
Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane is providing an update on one of the hardest hit industries affected by COVID-19 - tourism.Read More
Get yourself a free haircut at The Legendary Barber
The Legendary Barber founder Seldon Tatchell says the initiative is to help people in need and those struggling.Read More
Up in smoke: Fita fails in court bid to reinstate sale of cigarettes
The judgment was released on Friday afternoon, with the full bench of the court saying Fita’s argument against the government that cigarettes ought to be considered “essential” - because they are addictive - had no merit.Read More
Restaurant directives being drafted, may be released by Monday - lawyer
Updated regulations have not yet been published despite a Government Gazette giving the green light.Read More
FF Plus challenges lockdown regulations in court
Freedom Front Plus MP Wouter Wessels says they want Parliament to have oversight on the lockdown regulations.Read More
Mogoeng Mogoeng slams ‘fearmongering’ amid COVID-19 pandemic
Speaking on an international platform to ‘The Jerusalem Post’ during a webinar this week, Mogoeng questioned how scientists could predict how many people would die of the coronavirus.Read More