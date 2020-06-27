Streaming issues? Report here
702 Music with Nonn Botha
Restaurants, casinos to re-open on Monday under adjusted Level 3 regulations

27 June 2020 10:35 AM
by
Tags:
Tourism
restaurants
Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane
COVID-19
lockdown regulations
Level 3 regulations
casinos
enhanced Level 3 regulations
conferences

The Tourism Minister held a media briefing to announce the Level 3 'enhanced regulations' affecting the tourism sector.

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane on Friday evening announced the easing of lockdown regulations to open up the tourism sector and guidelines for the re-opening of restaurants, casinos and conference centres.

She emphasized that strict safety regulations had to be observed.

No alcohol or buffets will be allowed at sit-down restaurants, while strict social distancing and sanitizing measures will be in place.

Where possible, waiting staff must stand at least a meter from tables and it's recommended that menus are replaced with non-touch options.

Guests will have to wear masks at all times on the premises "except when eating or drinking".

Stock market investors - they're not simply hoping that luck is on their side. (pixabay.com, 2019)

Casinos will also re-open at 50% capacity, implementing the prescribed social distancing and sanitizing protocols.

A maximum of 50 people will be allowed at conference and meeting venues.

You can access the minister's full statement here.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Restaurants, casinos to re-open on Monday under adjusted Level 3 regulations


Recommended

More from Business

smoking-tobacco-cigarettejpg

Up in smoke: Fita fails in court bid to reinstate sale of cigarettes

26 June 2020 3:46 PM

The judgment was released on Friday afternoon, with the full bench of the court saying Fita's argument against the government that cigarettes ought to be considered "essential" - because they are addictive - had no merit.

invest.JPG

Scared that you may lose your life savings?

25 June 2020 8:07 PM

Warren Ingram, wealth creator, answers listeners' questions about safe investing in anxious times.

181124malema1gif

Why do journalists still attend Julius Malema's media conferences?

25 June 2020 7:37 PM

Why do journalists who are "permitted" to attend Malema's media conferences not show solidarity with those who are banned?

black-family-house-for-sale-sold-property-household-investment-bond-rent-123rf

Court orders that Deeds Office needs to function optimally within restrictions

25 June 2020 7:07 PM

Conveyancers and estate agencies are exasperated with the deeds office closing and re-opening and closing again.

Restaurant with spaced table for Covid-19 social distancing

The long wait for restaurant regulations is taking its toll

25 June 2020 6:34 PM

South Africa's restaurants have for the past week been gearing up to get back to business - but they are still waiting for clarity.

woman-medical-care-doctore-insurance-form-pexels-photojpeg

This insurance company says it is paying out business interruption claims

24 June 2020 8:40 PM

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Ninja, investigates non-payment of business interruption claims during the Covid-19 lockdown.

stress-black-man-papers-laptop-work-tax-fees-money-finance-woes-businessjpg123rf

The supplementary budget - tax payers may not be off the hook for long

24 June 2020 7:22 PM

What does the budget speech today mean for you and your future tax refunds?

Mobile phone screen social apps

Social Media - mass mobilisation and the modern mob

24 June 2020 7:15 PM

What happens when everyone has access to such powerful tools

Sars online tax return revenue service 123rfbusiness 123rfpersonalfinance

How will the supplemenetary budget impact our tax?

24 June 2020 6:58 PM

Will increased tax collection help lift the economy out of the mud?

tito1gif

Economic analysis of the budget - how much trouble are we in?

24 June 2020 6:44 PM

'An unsustainable fiscal position' .

More from Local

mom-mother-teen-teenage-son-argue-fight-at-home-sofa-parenting-technology-123rf

The words YOU use influence the development of your child's EQ

27 June 2020 1:54 PM

Nikki Bush says emotional intelligence is key to achieving success in today's world. How can you help your kids develop it?

bandilejpg

UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries surpass 7,000

26 June 2020 10:51 PM

The total number of recoveries in South Africa so far is 64,111 with 1.493,104 tests conducted.

man-woman-couple-sit-in-car-road trip-convertible-sunset-views-summer-123rf

Can you sue your spouse if you contract COVID-19 as a result of their affair?

26 June 2020 6:00 PM

Nickolaus Bauer spoke to matrimonial legal expert Shando Theron on the Afternoon Drive to find out.

joburg-zoo-gorillajpg

Johannesburg Zoo gorilla (35 years old) recovering after surgery

26 June 2020 5:35 PM

The 35-year-old male Western lowland 210kg gorilla Makokou underwent surgery last weekend.

Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane

WATCH LIVE: Tourism Minister give update on sector regulations

26 June 2020 5:13 PM

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane is providing an update on one of the hardest hit industries affected by COVID-19 - tourism.

100575416-1629093570576239-2768018809234128896-ojpg

Get yourself a free haircut at The Legendary Barber

26 June 2020 4:54 PM

The Legendary Barber founder Seldon Tatchell says the initiative is to help people in need and those struggling.

smoking-tobacco-cigarettejpg

Up in smoke: Fita fails in court bid to reinstate sale of cigarettes

26 June 2020 3:46 PM

The judgment was released on Friday afternoon, with the full bench of the court saying Fita's argument against the government that cigarettes ought to be considered "essential" - because they are addictive - had no merit.

Restaurant with spaced table for Covid-19 social distancing

Restaurant directives being drafted, may be released by Monday - lawyer

26 June 2020 1:46 PM

Updated regulations have not yet been published despite a Government Gazette giving the green light.

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

FF Plus challenges lockdown regulations in court

26 June 2020 1:10 PM

Freedom Front Plus MP Wouter Wessels says they want Parliament to have oversight on the lockdown regulations.

Mogoeng Mogoeng

Mogoeng Mogoeng slams 'fearmongering' amid COVID-19 pandemic

26 June 2020 12:21 PM

Speaking on an international platform to 'The Jerusalem Post' during a webinar this week, Mogoeng questioned how scientists could predict how many people would die of the coronavirus.

Trending

UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries surpass 7,000

World Local

702 celebrates 40 years

Local

Restaurants, casinos to re-open on Monday under adjusted Level 3 regulations

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Gale-force winds rip up trees, as heavy rain lashes Cape Town

27 June 2020 1:20 PM

Lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption must continue - Fedhasa

27 June 2020 12:33 PM

Lesufi: AfriForum trying to silence me over Orania views

27 June 2020 12:23 PM

