Restaurants, casinos to re-open on Monday under adjusted Level 3 regulations





Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane on Friday evening announced the easing of lockdown regulations to open up the tourism sector and guidelines for the re-opening of restaurants, casinos and conference centres.

She emphasized that strict safety regulations had to be observed.

No alcohol or buffets will be allowed at sit-down restaurants, while strict social distancing and sanitizing measures will be in place.

Where possible, waiting staff must stand at least a meter from tables and it's recommended that menus are replaced with non-touch options.

Guests will have to wear masks at all times on the premises "except when eating or drinking".

Casinos will also re-open at 50% capacity, implementing the prescribed social distancing and sanitizing protocols.

A maximum of 50 people will be allowed at conference and meeting venues.

You can access the minister's full statement here.

