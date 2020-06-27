[VIDEO] Day 3 of the Virtual National Arts Festival: What's on offer
It's Day 3 of the National Arts Festival after the first-ever online edition kicked off on Thursday (25 June).
Saturday's line-up includes an examination of the legacy of the late traditional healer and visionary, Credo Mutwa.
Get your day pass and more info here.
Check out what's on offer on Saturday in the video below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [VIDEO] Day 3 of the Virtual National Arts Festival: What's on offer
More from The Virtual National Arts Festival
[LISTEN] How you can enjoy the Standard Bank Jazz Festival from your couch
Festival curator Alan Webster says this year's line up features many young artists from across South Africa.Read More
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room
Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card.Read More
[WATCH] It's Day 1 of the Virtual National Arts Festival
Take a look at what's lined up for the first day of the festival.Read More