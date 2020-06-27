Streaming issues? Report here
[VIDEO] Day 3 of the Virtual National Arts Festival: What's on offer

27 June 2020 11:15 AM
There's a feast of performance art on offer on Saturday - take a look.

It's Day 3 of the National Arts Festival after the first-ever online edition kicked off on Thursday (25 June).

Saturday's line-up includes an examination of the legacy of the late traditional healer and visionary, Credo Mutwa.

Get your day pass and more info here.

Check out what's on offer on Saturday in the video below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [VIDEO] Day 3 of the Virtual National Arts Festival: What's on offer


