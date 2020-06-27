Expect major petrol price hike next week - AA
More fuel price hikes are ahead - the AA predicts petrol will go up by about R1.73 a litre, diesel by R1.74 and illuminating paraffin by R2.14 next week.
The association attributes this to the spike in oil prices over the last month, while the rand has not yet recovered to pre-Covid levels.
We cannot overstate the effect that the rand's collapse is currently having on fuel users: if the rand had remained at its pre-Covid-19 levels, fuel users would likely be seeing a reduction in fuel prices in the order of 75 cents a litre next month.Automobile Association
Motorists bemoaned the timing of the record fuel price drops in April and May, when lockdown restrictions meant they could not take advantage of the lower prices.
RELATED: 'Fuel prices around R3 a litre lower coming out of lockdown than going into it'
This was followed by a fuel price increase in June, just when relaxed regulations saw more people back on the road.
RELATED: 'Significant’ petrol price hike on Wednesday is indicative of good news
The inland price of 95 unleaded petrol increased from R12.22 to R13.40 a litre at the beginning of June. The latest increase predicted by the AA will see it jump to R15.13 on 1 July.
The inland wholesale price of diesel is set to rise from R11.40 to R13.14 a litre.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Expect major petrol price hike next week - AA
More from Business
'As restaurants re-open, lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption will continue'
Fedhasa's Jeff Rosenberg says the alcohol ban will negatively affect businesses that are already in distress.Read More
Restaurants, casinos to re-open on Monday under adjusted Level 3 regulations
The Tourism Minister held a media briefing to announce the Level 3 'enhanced regulations' affecting the tourism sector.Read More
Up in smoke: Fita fails in court bid to reinstate sale of cigarettes
The judgment was released on Friday afternoon, with the full bench of the court saying Fita’s argument against the government that cigarettes ought to be considered “essential” - because they are addictive - had no merit.Read More
Scared that you may lose your life savings?
Warren Ingram, wealth creator, answers listeners' questions about safe investing in anxious times.Read More
Why do journalists still attend Julius Malema's media conferences?
Why do journalists who are "permitted" to attend Malema's media conferences not show solidarity with those who are banned?Read More
Court orders that Deeds Office needs to function optimally within restrictions
Conveyancers and estate agencies are exasperated with the deeds office closing and re-opening and closing again.Read More
The long wait for restaurant regulations is taking its toll
South Africa’s restaurants have for the past week been gearing up to get back to business - but they are still waiting for clarity.Read More
This insurance company says it is paying out business interruption claims
Wendy Knowler, Consumer Ninja, investigates non-payment of business interruption claims during the Covid-19 lockdown.Read More
The supplementary budget - tax payers may not be off the hook for long
What does the budget speech today mean for you and your future tax refunds?Read More
Social Media - mass mobilisation and the modern mob
What happens when everyone has access to such powerful toolsRead More