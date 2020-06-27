Streaming issues? Report here
Expect major petrol price hike next week - AA

27 June 2020 3:19 PM
by
Tags:
Petrol price
Automobile Association
Diesel price
AA
fuel price hike
Global oil prices
illuminating paraffin price

The Automobile Association of South Africa predicts fuel prices will increase by more than R1.70 a litre on Wednesday.

More fuel price hikes are ahead - the AA predicts petrol will go up by about R1.73 a litre, diesel by R1.74 and illuminating paraffin by R2.14 next week.

The association attributes this to the spike in oil prices over the last month, while the rand has not yet recovered to pre-Covid levels.

We cannot overstate the effect that the rand's collapse is currently having on fuel users: if the rand had remained at its pre-Covid-19 levels, fuel users would likely be seeing a reduction in fuel prices in the order of 75 cents a litre next month.

Automobile Association

Motorists bemoaned the timing of the record fuel price drops in April and May, when lockdown restrictions meant they could not take advantage of the lower prices.

RELATED: 'Fuel prices around R3 a litre lower coming out of lockdown than going into it'

This was followed by a fuel price increase in June, just when relaxed regulations saw more people back on the road.

RELATED: 'Significant’ petrol price hike on Wednesday is indicative of good news

Picture: EWN

The inland price of 95 unleaded petrol increased from R12.22 to R13.40 a litre at the beginning of June. The latest increase predicted by the AA will see it jump to R15.13 on 1 July.

The inland wholesale price of diesel is set to rise from R11.40 to R13.14 a litre.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Expect major petrol price hike next week - AA


