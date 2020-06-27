Streaming issues? Report here
NightTalk with Gushwell Brooks
NightTalk with Gushwell Brooks
Exponential rise in COVID-19 cases set to hit areas with high economic activity Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says SA braces for an anticipated spike in positive cases 'during the latter winter months'. 28 June 2020 9:10 PM
Restaurants association wants to know why alcohol sales still banned in eateries The association said the regulations in their current form will lead to the implosion of the sector as patrons have a culture of h... 28 June 2020 6:15 PM
Santaco threatens strike if any taxi is impounded as patience wears thin Santaco President Phillip Taaibosch said taxis will carry passengers at full capacity and will also resume interprovincial travel... 28 June 2020 5:02 PM
Another CT teacher dies of Covid-19, staff sketch challenges of return to school Montevideo Primary School's acting principal pays tribute to Mr Klink, says schools playing role of social development amid pandem... 28 June 2020 4:42 PM
Mogoeng Mogoeng slams ‘fearmongering’ amid COVID-19 pandemic Speaking on an international platform to ‘The Jerusalem Post’ during a webinar this week, Mogoeng questioned how scientists could... 26 June 2020 12:21 PM
'Zille's tweets are a personal affront to myself as an individual' Gauteng leader for the DA John Moodey says Helen Zille's apartheid-related tweets have done tremendous harm to the party. 25 June 2020 4:21 PM
'As restaurants re-open, lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption will continue' Fedhasa's Jeff Rosenberg says the alcohol ban will negatively affect businesses that are already in distress. 27 June 2020 4:42 PM
Expect major petrol price hike on Wednesday - AA The Automobile Association of South Africa predicts fuel prices will increase by more than R1.70 a litre on 1 July.. 27 June 2020 3:19 PM
Restaurants, casinos to re-open on Monday under adjusted Level 3 regulations The Tourism Minister held a media briefing to announce the Level 3 'enhanced regulations' affecting the tourism sector. 27 June 2020 10:35 AM
Expect major petrol price hike on Wednesday - AA

27 June 2020 3:19 PM
Tags:
Petrol price
Automobile Association
Diesel price
AA
fuel price hike
Global oil prices
illuminating paraffin price

The Automobile Association of South Africa predicts fuel prices will increase by more than R1.70 a litre on 1 July..

More fuel price hikes are ahead - the AA predicts petrol will go up by about R1.73 a litre, diesel by R1.74 and illuminating paraffin by R2.14 on Wednesday (1 July).

The association attributes this to the spike in oil prices over the last month, while the rand has not yet recovered to pre-Covid levels.

We cannot overstate the effect that the rand's collapse is currently having on fuel users: if the rand had remained at its pre-Covid-19 levels, fuel users would likely be seeing a reduction in fuel prices in the order of 75 cents a litre next month.

Automobile Association

Motorists bemoaned the timing of the record fuel price drops in April and May, when lockdown restrictions meant they could not take advantage of the lower prices.

RELATED: 'Fuel prices around R3 a litre lower coming out of lockdown than going into it'

This was followed by a fuel price increase in June, just when relaxed regulations saw more people back on the road.

RELATED: 'Significant’ petrol price hike on Wednesday is indicative of good news

Picture: EWN

The inland price of 95 unleaded petrol increased from R12.22 to R13.40 a litre at the beginning of June. The latest increase predicted by the AA will see it jump to R15.13 on 1 July.

The inland wholesale price of diesel is set to rise from R11.40 to R13.14 a litre.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Expect major petrol price hike on Wednesday - AA


