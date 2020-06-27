Shy Erasmus insisted World Cup trophy glory belong to Kolisi

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
SCA Vrede farm ruling: 'Mkhwebane is without a legal leg to stand on right now' Nickolaus Bauer spoke to Casac's executive secretary Lawson Naidoo for reaction. 29 June 2020 5:47 PM
Divorce application rate in SA has increased since lockdown Local law firm DIY Legal says it has observed a 20% increase. 29 June 2020 5:03 PM
Medical Schemes spent R55-million on COVID-19 tests to date MedScheme chief medical officer Dr Lungi Nyathi says they are hoping not to have high medical aid contributions for 2021. 29 June 2020 4:59 PM
View all Local
Property rights do not drive progress, but struggle for equality does – Piketty Politics of the left and right are failing argues Thomas Piketty in his latest New York Times Best Seller, "Capital and Ideology". 29 June 2020 7:37 PM
'Anyone who wants to take DA forward needs to take a stand against Helen Zille' Professor Ivor Sarakinsky from Wits School of Governance says Zille's latest tweets are even more outrageous than the others. 29 June 2020 4:22 PM
Zondo Commission resumes, Popo Molefe returns to speak about corruption at Prasa EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update of the state capture inquiry which resumed on Monday. 29 June 2020 12:48 PM
View all Politics
Win package worth R260k by entering 702 and Nedbank Business Ignite Training programmes, on-air advertising and cash are all up for grabs in this year's competition. 29 June 2020 12:03 PM
Department of Public Enterprises dishonest about SAA negotiations - Unions Numsa and Sacca say the department has been manipulative and dishonest in its engagement regarding business restructuring model. 29 June 2020 11:37 AM
'As restaurants re-open, lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption will continue' Fedhasa's Jeff Rosenberg says the alcohol ban will negatively affect businesses that are already in distress. 27 June 2020 4:42 PM
View all Business
Karen Theunissen: Celebrating that we can all look different and be one family Author Karen Theunissen discusses her children's book with Karabo Kgoleng and Refiloe Mpakanyane. 28 June 2020 3:32 PM
Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate' Advice on dealing with mountain crime from correspondent Jeff Ayliffe and former Table Mountain Watch chair Andre Van Schalkwyk. 28 June 2020 11:49 AM
[WATCH] Transfiguration, ancestral jazz on Day 4 of Virtual National Arts Fest Poetry, music, film - take your pick from the feast of talent on show on Sunday. 28 June 2020 10:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
Shy Erasmus insisted World Cup trophy glory belong to Kolisi Video footage captures Springbok captain Siya Kolisi making an impassioned plea to his coach to come forward with him after South... 27 June 2020 2:45 PM
Former Bafana skipper Tovey ditched as South Africa technical director South African Football Association (Safa) spokesman Dominic Chimhavi said health was the chief reason behind letting the skipper o... 27 June 2020 1:10 PM
Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Man City Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City to ensure that Liverpool win the title with seven games remaining. 25 June 2020 11:12 PM
View all Sport
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
Award-winning saxophonist, Sisonke Xonti is rooted in his culture Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz, Sisonke Xonti continues to honour the legacy of jazz and ensures that it remains innovative. 29 June 2020 2:42 PM
[WATCH] Woman throws tantrum at supermarket when asked to wear a mask Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 29 June 2020 8:38 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: South Africa's recoveries reach 70,614 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 144,264. 29 June 2020 10:37 PM
Lazarus Chakwera sworn in as Malawi president Chakwera defeated incumbent Peter Mutharika with 58.57% of the vote in Tuesday's poll. 29 June 2020 1:32 PM
Why are migrants being excluded from SA’s response to Covid-19? African migrants are facing Covid-19 without government support. 22 June 2020 7:53 PM
View all World
Lesotho's former first lady granted bail in murder case Maesaiah Thabane has been charged with ordering the killing of former prime minister Thomas Thabane's then-wife Lipolelo Thabane,... 29 June 2020 6:13 PM
SA’s Future Professionals: How to nurture the next wave of change-makers Do your part to help future professionals realise their full potential. Donate to the PPS Foundation, today! 11 June 2020 11:33 AM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Shy Erasmus insisted World Cup trophy glory belong to Kolisi

27 June 2020 2:45 PM
Springboks
Rugby World Cup
2019 Rugby World Cup
Siya Kolisi
Rassie Erasmus
Rugby World Cup 2019

Video footage captures Springbok captain Siya Kolisi making an impassioned plea to his coach to come forward with him after South Africa had beaten England 32-12 in the final in Yokohama.

JOHANNESBURG - Shy Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus refused to accept the 2019 Rugby World Cup trophy with skipper Siya Kolisi in Japan, TV footage has revealed eight months after the final.

It shows Kolisi, the first black player to captain South Africa, going behind his teammates and pleading with Erasmus to come forward and share the special moment.

But Erasmus, who transformed the national team from a laughing stock to world champions within 18 months of succeeding sacked Allister Coetzee, refused to budge.

The footage captures Kolisi making an impassioned plea to his coach to come forward with him after South Africa had beaten England 32-12 in the final in Yokohama.

Kolisi eventually returned to the front of the stage and raised the trophy to mark the third time the Springboks had conquered the world after 1995 and 2007.

As the TV cameras zoomed in on the celebrating Springboks, there was initially no sign of former Springbok Erasmus, a loose forward capped 36 times between 1997 and 2001.

A close friend of Erasmus, who requested anonymity, told AFP that the incident symbolises a coach who shunned the limelight and wanted to let his players share it.

"I have seen the footage and it is so typical of Rassie. To him, winning the World Cup was all about the team," he said.

"Recalling the past, the areas of rugby Rassie liked least both as a player and a coach were press conferences and media attention.

'VERY PRIVATE PERSON'

"He is a very private person who considers the team comes first and that is why all those Springbok players respect him so much."

It was the second time this week that Erasmus made headlines regarding the 2019 World Cup, with SA Rugby admitting the coach battled a life-threatening illness during the tournament.

Unknown to most of his 31-strong squad, the coach suffered from microscopic polyangiitis with granulomatosis, which can affect vital organs such as the kidneys and lungs.

While the disease is not cancerous, the coach suffered a rare strain of it that was potentially fatal, according to his doctor, Johan Theron.

"Rassie was treated for a serious condition in 2019, from which he has recovered," SA Rugby said. "He thanks people for their concern but wishes to keep the matter private."

Springbok World Cup winner Francois Louw said: "Rassie does not want everybody talking about him because his outlook is that everything is about team success and not individual issues.

"He is the type of person that does not look for sympathy or empathy. Only his inner circle were aware of his condition.

"When I recall his work as head coach before and during the World Cup, you could never tell anything was wrong with him. I was one of the few players who knew about his condition."

Erasmus left his temporary position as head coach after the World Cup and returned to his original director of rugby post, overseeing all national male and female teams.

Jacques Nienaber, the defence coach in the triumphant 2019 World Cup Springboks and the right-hand man of Erasmus, has been appointed head coach.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Shy Erasmus insisted World Cup trophy glory belong to Kolisi


Springboks
Rugby World Cup
2019 Rugby World Cup
Siya Kolisi
Rassie Erasmus
Rugby World Cup 2019

