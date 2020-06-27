'As restaurants re-open, lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption will continue'

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
The words YOU use influence the development of your child's EQ Nikki Bush says emotional intelligence is key to achieving success in today's world. How can you help your kids develop it? 27 June 2020 1:54 PM
Restaurants, casinos to re-open on Monday under adjusted Level 3 regulations The Tourism Minister held a media briefing to announce the Level 3 'enhanced regulations' affecting the tourism sector. 27 June 2020 10:35 AM
UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries surpass 7,000 The total number of recoveries in South Africa so far is 64,111 with 1.493,104 tests conducted. 26 June 2020 10:51 PM
Mogoeng Mogoeng slams ‘fearmongering’ amid COVID-19 pandemic Speaking on an international platform to ‘The Jerusalem Post’ during a webinar this week, Mogoeng questioned how scientists could... 26 June 2020 12:21 PM
'Zille's tweets are a personal affront to myself as an individual' Gauteng leader for the DA John Moodey says Helen Zille's apartheid-related tweets have done tremendous harm to the party. 25 June 2020 4:21 PM
Malema: I’m not close with anyone who benefited from VBS Malema was fielding questions from journalists around the party's alleged role in the looting of the institution on Thursday. 25 June 2020 2:02 PM
Up in smoke: Fita fails in court bid to reinstate sale of cigarettes The judgment was released on Friday afternoon, with the full bench of the court saying Fita’s argument against the government that... 26 June 2020 3:46 PM
Scared that you may lose your life savings? Warren Ingram, wealth creator, answers listeners' questions about safe investing in anxious times. 25 June 2020 8:07 PM
Why do journalists still attend Julius Malema's media conferences? Why do journalists who are "permitted" to attend Malema's media conferences not show solidarity with those who are banned? 25 June 2020 7:37 PM
WATCH LIVE: Tourism Minister give update on sector regulations Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane is providing an update on one of the hardest hit industries affected by COVID-19 - touri... 26 June 2020 5:13 PM
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card. 26 June 2020 10:15 AM
Market Theatre brings performances online with Ditshomo story-time season For the next nine weeks, the Market Theatre Foundation will live stream nine productions across all its social media platforms. 25 June 2020 4:50 PM
Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Man City Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City to ensure that Liverpool win the title with seven games remaining. 25 June 2020 11:12 PM
Government approves PSL resumption plans The approval gives PSL clubs the go-ahead to start training and hosting matches behind closed doors. 24 June 2020 9:22 AM
CSA to probe 'fake document' claiming Boucher is 3TC shareholder CSA said CEO of 3TC Cricket Francois Pienaar had confirmed that Mark Boucher was not a director and that no other CSA employee was... 23 June 2020 5:17 PM
'As restaurants re-open, lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption will continue'

27 June 2020 4:42 PM
by
Tags:
Tourism
Wine
Alcohol ban
hotel industry
conferencing
hospitality industry
restaurant industry
alcohol consumption
Lockdown
COVID-19
Alert level 3
enhanced Level 3 regulations
restaurants re-open

Fedhasa's Jeff Rosenberg says the alcohol ban will negatively affect businesses that are already in distress.

Under adjusted Level 3 regulations restaurants will be able to open their doors on Monday after months of lockdown closure.

There are no limits on numbers as long as strict Covid-19 protocols are adhered to, but no alcohol consumption will be allowed on-site.

While the re-opening is a win for the industry, the alcohol ban will affect business says Jeff Rosenberg, Cape chairperson of the Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa)

RELATED: Restaurants, casinos to re-open on Monday under adjusted Level 3 regulations

That's why lobbying for that rule also to be relaxed will continue, he says.

Not only could the ban deter potential diners, but distressed businesses need the mark-up profit that comes with serving alcohol.

"An integral part of enjoying a good meal is at least to have a glass of wine with it" says Rosenberg.

This is the next phase that needs to be lobbied for... We get the understanding about on-site consumption, but if one could make a proviso that as long as it's with your meal, in the establishment, that's fine and not in your bars and shebeens etcetera.

Jeff Rosenberg, Chair - Fedhasa Cape

A lot of establishments were banking on the possibility of the Ters benefits being extended past the end of June... but we believe that is not going to be the case... It helped in the short term but going forward, regrettably, there are going to be businesses that will not re-open.

Jeff Rosenberg, Chair - Fedhasa Cape

Government's argument is that if restaurants are allowed to sell alcohol, other establishments like taverns will start applying for restaurant licenses.

The hospitality industry will also be lobbying for further concessions around conferencing.

According to the Tourism Minister's latest update a maximum of 50 people will now be allowed at conference and meeting venues, while casinos will be allowed to fill 50% of their floor space.

Rosenberg points out that many hotels offer conferencing facilities and will be allowed to accommodate attendees as guests because it is for business purposes, not leisure.

Why couldn't that [casino regulation] be applied to conferencing, because if one looks at a conference venue that can seat hundreds of people it would have been great to if the limits would be 50% of floor space.

Jeff Rosenberg, Chair - Fedhasa Cape

Rosenberg adds that more clarity will be provided around accommodation regulations next week and he's hopeful of just a possibility of good news.

The industry is very well placed to open up and we just have to hope and pray that working with the authorities we can ensure that more of our facilities are opened in the very near future to, in particular, safeguard jobs and people's livelihoods as well as the sustainability of the businesses themselves.

Jeff Rosenberg, Chair - Fedhasa Cape

Listen to the interview with Rosenberg below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'As restaurants re-open, lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption will continue'


