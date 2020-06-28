Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
702 turns 40 today South Africa's leading talk radio station celebrates 40 years of being on air. #702Celebrates40 28 June 2020 7:52 AM
UPDATE: 580 new recoveries for Gauteng, over 1.5-million tests conducted in SA The total number of recoveries in South Africa so far is 67,094 with 1.529,009 tests conducted. 27 June 2020 11:31 PM
The words YOU use influence the development of your child's EQ Nikki Bush says emotional intelligence is key to achieving success in today's world. How can you help your kids develop it? 27 June 2020 1:54 PM
Mogoeng Mogoeng slams ‘fearmongering’ amid COVID-19 pandemic Speaking on an international platform to ‘The Jerusalem Post’ during a webinar this week, Mogoeng questioned how scientists could... 26 June 2020 12:21 PM
'Zille's tweets are a personal affront to myself as an individual' Gauteng leader for the DA John Moodey says Helen Zille's apartheid-related tweets have done tremendous harm to the party. 25 June 2020 4:21 PM
Malema: I’m not close with anyone who benefited from VBS Malema was fielding questions from journalists around the party's alleged role in the looting of the institution on Thursday. 25 June 2020 2:02 PM
[WATCH] Transfiguration, ancestral jazz on Day 4 of Virtual National Arts Fest Poetry, music, film - take your pick from the feast of talent on show on Sunday. 28 June 2020 10:18 AM
'As restaurants re-open, lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption will continue' Fedhasa's Jeff Rosenberg says the alcohol ban will negatively affect businesses that are already in distress. 27 June 2020 4:42 PM
[VIDEO] Day 3 of the Virtual National Arts Festival: What's on offer There's a feast of performance art on offer on Saturday - take a look. 27 June 2020 11:15 AM
Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Man City Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City to ensure that Liverpool win the title with seven games remaining. 25 June 2020 11:12 PM
Government approves PSL resumption plans The approval gives PSL clubs the go-ahead to start training and hosting matches behind closed doors. 24 June 2020 9:22 AM
CSA to probe 'fake document' claiming Boucher is 3TC shareholder CSA said CEO of 3TC Cricket Francois Pienaar had confirmed that Mark Boucher was not a director and that no other CSA employee was... 23 June 2020 5:17 PM
[WATCH] Transfiguration, ancestral jazz on Day 4 of Virtual National Arts Fest

28 June 2020 10:18 AM
by
Tags:
Entertainment
Makhanda
Buhle Ngaba
arts
Virtual National Arts Festival
vNAF
National Arts Festival 2020
Liso
Palesa Flory

Poetry, music, film - take your pick from the feast of talent on show on Sunday.
Virtual National Arts Festival 2020

It's Day 4 of the National Arts Festival after the first-ever online edition kicked off on Thursday (25 June).

Sunday's line-up includes Liso's ancestral jazz and Palesa Flory's After God's Own Heart, where the audience uses social media to decide the fate of a young woman killed in a taxi accident

In Swan Song, Buhle Ngaba creates a character who is "black, young and raw and born with a winged scapula that becomes a symbol of her constant struggle with her sense of belonging."

Buhle Ngaba in Swan Song. Image: National Arts Festival

Get your day pass and more info here.

Check out what's on offer on Sunday in the video below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Transfiguration, ancestral jazz on Day 4 of Virtual National Arts Fest






