[WATCH] Transfiguration, ancestral jazz on Day 4 of Virtual National Arts Fest
It's Day 4 of the National Arts Festival after the first-ever online edition kicked off on Thursday (25 June).
Sunday's line-up includes Liso's ancestral jazz and Palesa Flory's After God's Own Heart, where the audience uses social media to decide the fate of a young woman killed in a taxi accident
In Swan Song, Buhle Ngaba creates a character who is "black, young and raw and born with a winged scapula that becomes a symbol of her constant struggle with her sense of belonging."
Get your day pass and more info here.
Check out what's on offer on Sunday in the video below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Transfiguration, ancestral jazz on Day 4 of Virtual National Arts Fest
