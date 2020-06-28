Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate'
As access to national parks opened up under relaxed lockdown regulations, hikers and bikers have once again been confronted with the threat of crime in the mountains. (You may now exercise in a group with three other people)
Outdoor correspondent Jeff Ayliffe notes that in the Table Mountain National Park, there have been recent incidents at Silvermine, Steenberg and the Pipe Track.
#mugging on the Pipe track today at about 11h30. Single man threatened a hiking couple with a screwdriver and threatened to kill them if they did not hand over all their valuables. Two cellphones taken. 200 m along the track South from Kloof Nek. Left victim with his car keys— Mountain Safety (@SafetyMountain) June 13, 2020
On the Garden Route, mountain bikers were also held up by armed assailants recently.
Ayliffe interviews Andre Van Schalkwyk, Mountain Rescue member and former chairperson of Table Mountain Watch.
There is no lasting solution to this crime problem in the national park despite many attempt to address this issue with SANParks.Andre Van Schalkwyk, Mountain Rescue member and former chair - Table Mountain Watch
They agree that while every situation is different, the line of least resistance is the "best" option.
The bottom line is that you're largely on your own out there and what do you do if you're suddenly faced with an armed assailant?Andre Van Schalkwyk, Mountain Rescue member and former chair - Table Mountain Watch
Every situation is very different... but history has shown that unless you are a trained security person, resistance can often lead to tragedy.Jeff Ayliffe, Outdoor correspondent
Sometimes just calling someone a derogatory name can produce an unexpected and very violent result... As a result we've always maintained that it's safer to remain as calm as possible, to comply and hand over your stuff and negotiate your way out of trouble - keep yourself and the members of your group as safe as possible.Andre Van Schalkwyk, Mountain Rescue member and former chair - Table Mountain Watch
Consider ahead of time what decisions you would take in a sudden conflict situation where your mind will probably have gone blank, says van Schalkwyk.
And, importantly, discuss this with the members of your group.
He lists the kinds of questions you have to consider:
It's a very violent and very fluid event, so do you have a plan? Have you communicated that plan to everyone in your group? What decisions are you going to make? Have you been in a similar situation before? Who are you dealing with - is this a hardened criminal or an amateur? Are there more than one of them, what's their real intent?Andre Van Schalkwyk, Mountain Rescue member and former chair - Table Mountain Watch
Are you armed with some kind of lethal or non-lethal weapon? Pepper spray to a knife fight might not make a lot of sense. Do you even have time to use it, is it even accessible? Are you very comfortable using the weapon of your choice if you insist on going into a situation like this?Andre Van Schalkwyk, Mountain Rescue member and former chair - Table Mountain Watch
Another consideration - how far away from help are you? And do you even have the right equipment with you to stop a massive bleed if someone gets stabbed really badly?Andre Van Schalkwyk, Mountain Rescue member and former chair - Table Mountain Watch
Listen to the advice in the audio below: (skip to 1:07)
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate'
More from Local
702 turns 40 today
South Africa's leading talk radio station celebrates 40 years of being on air. #702Celebrates40Read More
UPDATE: 580 new recoveries for Gauteng, over 1.5-million tests conducted in SA
The total number of recoveries in South Africa so far is 67,094 with 1.529,009 tests conducted.Read More
The words YOU use influence the development of your child's EQ
Nikki Bush says emotional intelligence is key to achieving success in today's world. How can you help your kids develop it?Read More
Restaurants, casinos to re-open on Monday under adjusted Level 3 regulations
The Tourism Minister held a media briefing to announce the Level 3 'enhanced regulations' affecting the tourism sector.Read More
Can you sue your spouse if you contract COVID-19 as a result of their affair?
Nickolaus Bauer spoke to matrimonial legal expert Shando Theron on the Afternoon Drive to find out.Read More
Johannesburg Zoo gorilla (35 years old) recovering after surgery
The 35-year-old male Western lowland 210kg gorilla Makokou underwent surgery last weekend.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Tourism Minister give update on sector regulations
Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane is providing an update on one of the hardest hit industries affected by COVID-19 - tourism.Read More
Get yourself a free haircut at The Legendary Barber
The Legendary Barber founder Seldon Tatchell says the initiative is to help people in need and those struggling.Read More
Up in smoke: Fita fails in court bid to reinstate sale of cigarettes
The judgment was released on Friday afternoon, with the full bench of the court saying Fita’s argument against the government that cigarettes ought to be considered “essential” - because they are addictive - had no merit.Read More
Restaurant directives being drafted, may be released by Monday - lawyer
Updated regulations have not yet been published despite a Government Gazette giving the green light.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Karen Theunissen: Celebrating that we can all look different and be one family
Author Karen Theunissen discusses her children's book with Karabo Kgoleng and Refiloe Mpakanyane.Read More
[WATCH] Transfiguration, ancestral jazz on Day 4 of Virtual National Arts Fest
Poetry, music, film - take your pick from the feast of talent on show on Sunday.Read More
'As restaurants re-open, lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption will continue'
Fedhasa's Jeff Rosenberg says the alcohol ban will negatively affect businesses that are already in distress.Read More
[VIDEO] Day 3 of the Virtual National Arts Festival: What's on offer
There's a feast of performance art on offer on Saturday - take a look.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Tourism Minister give update on sector regulations
Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane is providing an update on one of the hardest hit industries affected by COVID-19 - tourism.Read More
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room
Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card.Read More
Market Theatre brings performances online with Ditshomo story-time season
For the next nine weeks, the Market Theatre Foundation will live stream nine productions across all its social media platforms.Read More
[LISTEN] How to reinvent yourself in the world of work
Aubrey Masango speaks to 21st Century Humans Co. founder Zuki Mzozoyana.Read More
[LISTEN] 'As satanists we believe in revering life'
Azania Mosaka speaks to South African Satanic Church co-founder and spokesperson Adri Norton about the religious institution.Read More
[LISTEN] Emotions 'do not follow the rules of logic'
Aubrey Masango speaks to clinical psychologist Hayden Knibbs about the rules of emotions.Read More