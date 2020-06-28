Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate'

Streaming issues? Report here
070a3516-smalljpg 070a3516-smalljpg
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
View all Local
Mogoeng Mogoeng slams ‘fearmongering’ amid COVID-19 pandemic Speaking on an international platform to ‘The Jerusalem Post’ during a webinar this week, Mogoeng questioned how scientists could... 26 June 2020 12:21 PM
'Zille's tweets are a personal affront to myself as an individual' Gauteng leader for the DA John Moodey says Helen Zille's apartheid-related tweets have done tremendous harm to the party. 25 June 2020 4:21 PM
Malema: I’m not close with anyone who benefited from VBS Malema was fielding questions from journalists around the party's alleged role in the looting of the institution on Thursday. 25 June 2020 2:02 PM
View all Politics
Expect major petrol price hike next week - AA The Automobile Association of South Africa predicts fuel prices will increase by more than R1.70 a litre on Wednesday. 27 June 2020 3:19 PM
Up in smoke: Fita fails in court bid to reinstate sale of cigarettes The judgment was released on Friday afternoon, with the full bench of the court saying Fita’s argument against the government that... 26 June 2020 3:46 PM
Scared that you may lose your life savings? Warren Ingram, wealth creator, answers listeners' questions about safe investing in anxious times. 25 June 2020 8:07 PM
View all Business
Karen Theunissen: Celebrating that we can all look different and be one family Author Karen Theunissen discusses her children's book with Karabo Kgoleng and Refiloe Mpakanyane. 28 June 2020 3:32 PM
Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate' Advice on dealing with mountain crime from correspondent Jeff Ayliffe and former Table Mountain Watch chair Andre Van Schalkwyk. 28 June 2020 11:49 AM
[WATCH] Transfiguration, ancestral jazz on Day 4 of Virtual National Arts Fest Poetry, music, film - take your pick from the feast of talent on show on Sunday. 28 June 2020 10:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Man City Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City to ensure that Liverpool win the title with seven games remaining. 25 June 2020 11:12 PM
Government approves PSL resumption plans The approval gives PSL clubs the go-ahead to start training and hosting matches behind closed doors. 24 June 2020 9:22 AM
CSA to probe 'fake document' claiming Boucher is 3TC shareholder CSA said CEO of 3TC Cricket Francois Pienaar had confirmed that Mark Boucher was not a director and that no other CSA employee was... 23 June 2020 5:17 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate'

28 June 2020 11:49 AM
by
Tags:
Crime
SANParks
Table Mountain
Mountain biking
hiking
Cape Town hiking
hiking attack
Table Mountain Watch
Crime on Table Mountain
Jeff Ayliffe
Table Mountain rescue
Andre van Schalkwyk

Advice on dealing with mountain crime from correspondent Jeff Ayliffe and former Table Mountain Watch chair Andre Van Schalkwyk.

As access to national parks opened up under relaxed lockdown regulations, hikers and bikers have once again been confronted with the threat of crime in the mountains. (You may now exercise in a group with three other people)

Outdoor correspondent Jeff Ayliffe notes that in the Table Mountain National Park, there have been recent incidents at Silvermine, Steenberg and the Pipe Track.

On the Garden Route, mountain bikers were also held up by armed assailants recently.

Ayliffe interviews Andre Van Schalkwyk, Mountain Rescue member and former chairperson of Table Mountain Watch.

There is no lasting solution to this crime problem in the national park despite many attempt to address this issue with SANParks.

Andre Van Schalkwyk, Mountain Rescue member and former chair - Table Mountain Watch

They agree that while every situation is different, the line of least resistance is the "best" option.

The bottom line is that you're largely on your own out there and what do you do if you're suddenly faced with an armed assailant?

Andre Van Schalkwyk, Mountain Rescue member and former chair - Table Mountain Watch

Every situation is very different... but history has shown that unless you are a trained security person, resistance can often lead to tragedy.

Jeff Ayliffe, Outdoor correspondent

Sometimes just calling someone a derogatory name can produce an unexpected and very violent result... As a result we've always maintained that it's safer to remain as calm as possible, to comply and hand over your stuff and negotiate your way out of trouble - keep yourself and the members of your group as safe as possible.

Andre Van Schalkwyk, Mountain Rescue member and former chair - Table Mountain Watch

Consider ahead of time what decisions you would take in a sudden conflict situation where your mind will probably have gone blank, says van Schalkwyk.

And, importantly, discuss this with the members of your group.

He lists the kinds of questions you have to consider:

It's a very violent and very fluid event, so do you have a plan? Have you communicated that plan to everyone in your group? What decisions are you going to make? Have you been in a similar situation before? Who are you dealing with - is this a hardened criminal or an amateur? Are there more than one of them, what's their real intent?

Andre Van Schalkwyk, Mountain Rescue member and former chair - Table Mountain Watch

Are you armed with some kind of lethal or non-lethal weapon? Pepper spray to a knife fight might not make a lot of sense. Do you even have time to use it, is it even accessible? Are you very comfortable using the weapon of your choice if you insist on going into a situation like this?

Andre Van Schalkwyk, Mountain Rescue member and former chair - Table Mountain Watch

Another consideration - how far away from help are you? And do you even have the right equipment with you to stop a massive bleed if someone gets stabbed really badly?

Andre Van Schalkwyk, Mountain Rescue member and former chair - Table Mountain Watch

Listen to the advice in the audio below: (skip to 1:07)


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate'


28 June 2020 11:49 AM
by
Tags:
Crime
SANParks
Table Mountain
Mountain biking
hiking
Cape Town hiking
hiking attack
Table Mountain Watch
Crime on Table Mountain
Jeff Ayliffe
Table Mountain rescue
Andre van Schalkwyk

Recommended

More from Local

happy-birthday-13-1kfaxmi.jpg

702 turns 40 today

28 June 2020 7:52 AM

South Africa's leading talk radio station celebrates 40 years of being on air. #702Celebrates40

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bandilemasukujpg

UPDATE: 580 new recoveries for Gauteng, over 1.5-million tests conducted in SA

27 June 2020 11:31 PM

The total number of recoveries in South Africa so far is 67,094 with 1.529,009 tests conducted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mom-mother-teen-teenage-son-argue-fight-at-home-sofa-parenting-technology-123rf

The words YOU use influence the development of your child's EQ

27 June 2020 1:54 PM

Nikki Bush says emotional intelligence is key to achieving success in today's world. How can you help your kids develop it?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Origins restaurant.jpg

Restaurants, casinos to re-open on Monday under adjusted Level 3 regulations

27 June 2020 10:35 AM

The Tourism Minister held a media briefing to announce the Level 3 'enhanced regulations' affecting the tourism sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

man-woman-couple-sit-in-car-road trip-convertible-sunset-views-summer-123rf

Can you sue your spouse if you contract COVID-19 as a result of their affair?

26 June 2020 6:00 PM

Nickolaus Bauer spoke to matrimonial legal expert Shando Theron on the Afternoon Drive to find out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

joburg-zoo-gorillajpg

Johannesburg Zoo gorilla (35 years old) recovering after surgery

26 June 2020 5:35 PM

The 35-year-old male Western lowland 210kg gorilla Makokou underwent surgery last weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane

WATCH LIVE: Tourism Minister give update on sector regulations

26 June 2020 5:13 PM

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane is providing an update on one of the hardest hit industries affected by COVID-19 - tourism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

100575416-1629093570576239-2768018809234128896-ojpg

Get yourself a free haircut at The Legendary Barber

26 June 2020 4:54 PM

The Legendary Barber founder Seldon Tatchell says the initiative is to help people in need and those struggling.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

smoking-tobacco-cigarettejpg

Up in smoke: Fita fails in court bid to reinstate sale of cigarettes

26 June 2020 3:46 PM

The judgment was released on Friday afternoon, with the full bench of the court saying Fita’s argument against the government that cigarettes ought to be considered “essential” - because they are addictive - had no merit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Restaurant with spaced table for Covid-19 social distancing

Restaurant directives being drafted, may be released by Monday - lawyer

26 June 2020 1:46 PM

Updated regulations have not yet been published despite a Government Gazette giving the green light.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

i-have-brown-skin-and-curly-hair-coverjpg

Karen Theunissen: Celebrating that we can all look different and be one family

28 June 2020 3:32 PM

Author Karen Theunissen discusses her children's book with Karabo Kgoleng and Refiloe Mpakanyane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

buhle-ngabajpg

[WATCH] Transfiguration, ancestral jazz on Day 4 of Virtual National Arts Fest

28 June 2020 10:18 AM

Poetry, music, film - take your pick from the feast of talent on show on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

older-woman-wine-glass-alcohol-pexels-photo-free-to-use-without-attributionjpeg

'As restaurants re-open, lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption will continue'

27 June 2020 4:42 PM

Fedhasa's Jeff Rosenberg says the alcohol ban will negatively affect businesses that are already in distress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

national-arts-festival-logojpg

[VIDEO] Day 3 of the Virtual National Arts Festival: What's on offer

27 June 2020 11:15 AM

There's a feast of performance art on offer on Saturday - take a look.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane

WATCH LIVE: Tourism Minister give update on sector regulations

26 June 2020 5:13 PM

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane is providing an update on one of the hardest hit industries affected by COVID-19 - tourism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

1500x500jpg

The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room

26 June 2020 10:15 AM

Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

131024MarketTheatre .jpg

Market Theatre brings performances online with Ditshomo story-time season

25 June 2020 4:50 PM

For the next nine weeks, the Market Theatre Foundation will live stream nine productions across all its social media platforms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

work-from-home-office-job-remote-working-team-online-freelancer-laptop-123rf

[LISTEN] How to reinvent yourself in the world of work

24 June 2020 12:08 PM

Aubrey Masango speaks to 21st Century Humans Co. founder Zuki Mzozoyana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sa-satanic-churchjpg

[LISTEN] 'As satanists we believe in revering life'

23 June 2020 3:15 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to South African Satanic Church co-founder and spokesperson Adri Norton about the religious institution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Emotions emoticons emojis sad happy angry scared

[LISTEN] Emotions 'do not follow the rules of logic'

22 June 2020 12:18 PM

Aubrey Masango speaks to clinical psychologist Hayden Knibbs about the rules of emotions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

702 turns 40 today

Local

'As restaurants re-open, lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption will continue'

Business Lifestyle

UPDATE: 580 new recoveries for Gauteng, over 1.5-million tests conducted in SA

World Local

EWN Highlights

We're out! Public Enterprises withdraws from SAA restructuring forum

28 June 2020 4:31 PM

KZN Health still waiting for ventilators ordered in March as it only has 200

28 June 2020 3:58 PM

Over 10 million coronavirus cases registered worldwide: AFP tally

28 June 2020 3:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA