Karen Theunissen: Celebrating that we can all look different and be one family
"It matters not what colour skin you've got. It matters not what kind of hair you've got."
That's the theme running through Karen Theunissen's newly published children's book I Have Brown Skin and Curly Hair.
The author tells Refiloe Mpakanyane why it was important for her to let children know, particularly her own, that you don't all have to look the same to be part of one family.
Theunissen's four kids range in age from three to ten and she'd been shocked by comments made about her one daughter's comparatively light skin.
The writer says she doesn't want others to imprint a skewed idea onto her children, of who they are.
I'm glad that at five years old, my daughter understands that it matters not. She can go into the world and be proud of how she looks. Each one of them... even though they look different from one another, can be proud of who they are, how they look because their parents have given them a sense of where they come from, who they are.Karen Theunissen, Author
The aim of the book is to create a child-friendly basis or foundation where parents can start to discuss issues of diversity with their kids because they don't need to have the hard stuff first. They don't need to have the harder topics around disparities and discrimination - they just need to know why everyone's different...Karen Theunissen, Author
... and all of those things that happened in our country... have resulted in coming to one person, and that's me! I'm part of the story of this nation!Karen Theunissen, Author
Literary journalist Karabo Kgoleng also weighs in with her enjoyment of I Have Brown Skin and Curly Hair.
Apart from the fact that the rhymes are just so delicious... what I enjoyed reading it as an adult as well is the subtext, that it's not belaboring the obvious, but that we have multiple heritage in South Africa that historically has been problematised.Karabo Kgoleng, Literary journalist
What Karen has done is to recolour it (to use that word purposefully) in a way that shows the richness of our heritage without bringing in the muck that comes with the ways in which we talk about it.Karabo Kgoleng, Literary journalist
The book's been chosen to feature in this year’s Exclusive Books Homebru campaign.
Theunissen is working on a number of other titles focusing on the topic of race and language.
Hear more from the author on Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane:
More from Lifestyle
Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate'
Advice on dealing with mountain crime from correspondent Jeff Ayliffe and former Table Mountain Watch chair Andre Van Schalkwyk.Read More
[WATCH] Transfiguration, ancestral jazz on Day 4 of Virtual National Arts Fest
Poetry, music, film - take your pick from the feast of talent on show on Sunday.Read More
'As restaurants re-open, lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption will continue'
Fedhasa's Jeff Rosenberg says the alcohol ban will negatively affect businesses that are already in distress.Read More
[VIDEO] Day 3 of the Virtual National Arts Festival: What's on offer
There's a feast of performance art on offer on Saturday - take a look.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Tourism Minister give update on sector regulations
Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane is providing an update on one of the hardest hit industries affected by COVID-19 - tourism.Read More
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room
Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card.Read More
Market Theatre brings performances online with Ditshomo story-time season
For the next nine weeks, the Market Theatre Foundation will live stream nine productions across all its social media platforms.Read More
[LISTEN] How to reinvent yourself in the world of work
Aubrey Masango speaks to 21st Century Humans Co. founder Zuki Mzozoyana.Read More
[LISTEN] 'As satanists we believe in revering life'
Azania Mosaka speaks to South African Satanic Church co-founder and spokesperson Adri Norton about the religious institution.Read More
[LISTEN] Emotions 'do not follow the rules of logic'
Aubrey Masango speaks to clinical psychologist Hayden Knibbs about the rules of emotions.Read More