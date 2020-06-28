



JOHANNESBURG - Santaco President Phillip Taaibosch says operators have been compliant since the announcement of the lockdown in March and their patience with government has worn thin.

Taaibosch said taxis will carry passengers at full capacity and will also resume interprovincial travel without permits from Monday.

“We have decided that the leadership of Santaco in provinces must inform their structures that as from tomorrow, all taxis must load 100% capacity whether the minister approves or not. All long-distance must resume operations as from tomorrow. No permits will be wanted from passengers entering long-distance taxis.”

Taaibosch has also threatened a nationwide strike if any taxis are impounded by law enforcement officials. Santaco said it will continue implementing efforts aimed at keeping commuters safe from COVID-19.

Santaco was meant to meet with Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Sunday to discuss grievances the industry has with regulations, but that meeting was yet again postponed to the coming week.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

This article first appeared on EWN : Santaco threatens strike if any taxi is impounded as patience wears thin