Restaurants association wants to know why alcohol sales still banned in eateries
JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers representing the Restaurant Association of South Africa are demanding government provides reasons for banning alcohol sales during sit-in services, which resume from Monday.
The Tourism Department has announced relaxed regulations for the sector which allow restaurants, casinos and conference centres to resume operations with strict measures in place.
However, alcohol sales and buffets are banned.
The association said the regulations in their current form will lead to the implosion of the sector as patrons have a culture of having a drink with their meals.
Rasa has asked government to respond to its concerns in seven days before taking further action.
This article first appeared on EWN : Restaurants association wants to know why alcohol sales still banned in eateries
