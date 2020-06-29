'Taxis will operate at 100% capacity while complying to COVID-19 regulations'
The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) on Sunday announced that taxis will carry passengers at full capacity and will also resume interprovincial travel without permits from Monday.
At a press briefing Santaco president Phillip Taaibosch said his industry had been compliant since the announcement of the lockdown in March and their patience with government has worn thin.
Taaibosch has also threatened a nationwide strike if any taxis are impounded by law enforcement officials.
He joins Bongani Bingwa and says the industry has been forced to operate the way it will operate.
The taxi industry has been the most compliant since the lockdown started, we have tried by all means to stick to the rules and ensure that all drivers are sticking to those rules.Phillip Taaibosch, President - Santaco
The industry has bee talking to the government through Transport minister Fikile Mbalula to no avail and now the industry has no choice, he says.
We have not heard anything from the minister and we have not heard the reasons behind him postponing the meetings. Taxi operators will today operate at 100% capacity while complying to COVID-19 regulations.Phillip Taaibosch, President - Santaco
If taxis are impounded for loading 100%, all other taxis in South Africa will come to a standstill in solidarity, he says.
Listen below to the full conversation:
