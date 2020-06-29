[WATCH] Woman throws tantrum at supermarket when asked to wear a mask
Woman throws tantrum at supermarket when asked to wear a mask
With the world battling to contain the spread of COVID-19, most places have made it the law for people to wear a mask.
However, there are some people who refuse to wear masks, like this woman at a supermarket.
Watch the video below:
Dallas, Texas:— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 28, 2020
Lovely young Karen throwing a fit over being asked to wear a mask... pic.twitter.com/CnxRFMvMqf
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
