[WATCH] Woman throws tantrum at supermarket when asked to wear a mask

Woman throws tantrum at supermarket when asked to wear a mask

With the world battling to contain the spread of COVID-19, most places have made it the law for people to wear a mask.

However, there are some people who refuse to wear masks, like this woman at a supermarket.

Watch the video below:

Dallas, Texas:



Lovely young Karen throwing a fit over being asked to wear a mask... pic.twitter.com/CnxRFMvMqf — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 28, 2020

