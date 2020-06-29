Mbalula slams Santaco's decision to load taxis at 100% full capacity





Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has slammed the decision by South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) to load taxis at a 100% full capacity.

Santaco on Sunday warned the government that if one vehicle is impounded for loading at 100% capacity on Monday morning, it would bring the country to a standstill.

In a statement, the minister said it was rather unfortunate and regrettable that the taxi industry leadership has elected to violate the law and forcefully load taxis at 100% capacity and undertake inter-provincial operations without the requisite permits, rather than await a decision on the matters they have tabled.