Mbalula slams Santaco's decision to load taxis at 100% full capacity
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has slammed the decision by South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) to load taxis at a 100% full capacity.
Santaco on Sunday warned the government that if one vehicle is impounded for loading at 100% capacity on Monday morning, it would bring the country to a standstill.
In a statement, the minister said it was rather unfortunate and regrettable that the taxi industry leadership has elected to violate the law and forcefully load taxis at 100% capacity and undertake inter-provincial operations without the requisite permits, rather than await a decision on the matters they have tabled.
MINISTER @MbalulaFikile STATEMENT ON SANTACO AND NTA MEDIA STATEMENTS— MEDIA LIAISON | Esethu Hasane (@EsethuOnDuty) June 28, 2020
It is rather unfortunate and regrettable that the taxi industry leadership has elected to violate the law, rather than await a decision on the matters they have tabled. pic.twitter.com/z8Q3RD8t1L
