Department of Public Enterprises dishonest about SAA negotiations - Unions

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:10
Covid -19 impact on Medical Aids
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Lungi Nyathi, Chief Medical Officer at Medscheme
Today at 16:20
Divorce rates have gone up in SA since the lockdown
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Brendan McNulty, DIY Legal
Today at 16:45
Next phase of air travel under lockdown
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Desmond Latham
Today at 16:52
AA predicts fuel hike for July
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokeserson at Automobile Association
Today at 17:20
Parkview lockdown virtual tour
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Peter Delmar - Author at The N4 Book
Today at 18:08
Public Enterprises parachutes out of SAA restructuring forum
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ray Mahlaka - Independent Business Journalist at ....
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Business leaders on how Covid has changed SA.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Andrew Golding - Chief Executive at Pam Golding Property
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature: Capital and Ideology by Thomas Piketty
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ed Stoddard - Journalist at Business Maverick
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays with pilot Eon de Vos
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Eon de Vos - Professional Pilot at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gauten Health Department looking at intermittent lockdown - MEC Bandile Masuku Masuku says they are concerned about shopping malls and the CBD as the number of COVID-19 infections increases. 29 June 2020 3:20 PM
[LISTEN] How remote working strains mental health MediSpace Lifestyle Institute founder Dr Tshidi Gule says remote working is changing what people know about the workplace. 29 June 2020 2:52 PM
[LISTEN] How much is lost daily from tobacco tax revenue? Azania Mosaka spoke to Africa Check deputy editor Kate Wilkinson who shared more on her team's findings. 29 June 2020 2:45 PM
View all Local
Zondo Commission resumes, Popo Molefe returns to speak about corruption at Prasa EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update of the state capture inquiry which resumed on Monday. 29 June 2020 12:48 PM
'Taxis will operate at 100% capacity while complying to COVID-19 regulations' Santaco president Phillip Taaibosch says if a taxi is impounded, then all other taxis will stop operating in solidarity. 29 June 2020 7:25 AM
Another CT teacher dies of Covid-19, staff sketch challenges of return to school Montevideo Primary School's acting principal pays tribute to Mr Klink, says schools playing role of social development amid pandem... 28 June 2020 4:42 PM
View all Politics
'As restaurants re-open, lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption will continue' Fedhasa's Jeff Rosenberg says the alcohol ban will negatively affect businesses that are already in distress. 27 June 2020 4:42 PM
Expect major petrol price hike on Wednesday - AA The Automobile Association of South Africa predicts fuel prices will increase by more than R1.70 a litre on 1 July.. 27 June 2020 3:19 PM
Restaurants, casinos to re-open on Monday under adjusted Level 3 regulations The Tourism Minister held a media briefing to announce the Level 3 'enhanced regulations' affecting the tourism sector. 27 June 2020 10:35 AM
View all Business
Karen Theunissen: Celebrating that we can all look different and be one family Author Karen Theunissen discusses her children's book with Karabo Kgoleng and Refiloe Mpakanyane. 28 June 2020 3:32 PM
Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate' Advice on dealing with mountain crime from correspondent Jeff Ayliffe and former Table Mountain Watch chair Andre Van Schalkwyk. 28 June 2020 11:49 AM
[WATCH] Transfiguration, ancestral jazz on Day 4 of Virtual National Arts Fest Poetry, music, film - take your pick from the feast of talent on show on Sunday. 28 June 2020 10:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Man City Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City to ensure that Liverpool win the title with seven games remaining. 25 June 2020 11:12 PM
Government approves PSL resumption plans The approval gives PSL clubs the go-ahead to start training and hosting matches behind closed doors. 24 June 2020 9:22 AM
CSA to probe 'fake document' claiming Boucher is 3TC shareholder CSA said CEO of 3TC Cricket Francois Pienaar had confirmed that Mark Boucher was not a director and that no other CSA employee was... 23 June 2020 5:17 PM
View all Sport
Award-winning saxophonist, Sisonke Xonti is rooted in his culture Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz, Sisonke Xonti continues to honour the legacy of jazz and ensures that it remains innovative. 29 June 2020 2:42 PM
[WATCH] Woman throws tantrum at supermarket when asked to wear a mask Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 29 June 2020 8:38 AM
[WATCH] Bird lands on little girl's hair while attempting to fly Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 29 June 2020 8:37 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business

Department of Public Enterprises dishonest about SAA negotiations - Unions

29 June 2020 11:37 AM
by
Tags:
SAA
NUMSA
Unions
Department of public enterprises
SACAA
BRP

Numsa and Sacca say the department has been manipulative and dishonest in its engagement regarding business restructuring model.

The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) has withdrawn from the forum tasked with coming up a business restructuring model for the South African Airways (SAA).

On Sunday, the department said it is withdrawing from the Leadership Consultative Forum as it is not serving its intended purpose.

Meanwhile, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) say they are not surprised by the decision of the department.

The unions allege that the department has been manipulative and dishonest in its engagement.

Aubrey Masango speaks to Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola and Sacca president Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi who says the actions by the department puts the future of workers in question.

We have been working very hard to try and convince DPE to work with us and agree on a plan that is in the interest of everyone.

Phakamile Hlubi-Majola - Spokesperson - Numsa

The Business Rescue Practitioners (BRP) plan that they tried to get support for last week Thursday is not a plan that is in the interest of South Africans and workers.

Phakamile Hlubi-Majola - Spokesperson - Numsa

Hlubi-Majola says the Department doesn't want to be honest about the process.

We spent seven weeks in that Leadership Consultative Forum giving out units to make the BRP better.

Phakamile Hlubi-Majola - Spokesperson - Numsa

Nsibanyoni-Mugambi says they were sent a letter to sign and they did not as they didn't agree with the contents.

They have no right to be upset at us, it should be the other way around.

Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, President - SACCA

Listen to the full interview below...


29 June 2020 11:37 AM
by
Tags:
SAA
NUMSA
Unions
Department of public enterprises
SACAA
BRP

Recommended

More from Local

wedding-couple-marriage-bride-groom-ceremony-nuptials-reception-123rf

Gauten Health Department looking at intermittent lockdown - MEC Bandile Masuku

29 June 2020 3:20 PM

Masuku says they are concerned about shopping malls and the CBD as the number of COVID-19 infections increases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

online-learning-internet-notes-training-remote-working-internet-laptop-123rf

[LISTEN] How remote working strains mental health

29 June 2020 2:52 PM

MediSpace Lifestyle Institute founder Dr Tshidi Gule says remote working is changing what people know about the workplace.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Quit smoking cigarette bad 123rflifestyle 123rf

[LISTEN] How much is lost daily from tobacco tax revenue?

29 June 2020 2:45 PM

Azania Mosaka spoke to Africa Check deputy editor Kate Wilkinson who shared more on her team's findings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fikile1jpg

Mbalula slams Santaco's decision to load taxis at 100% full capacity

29 June 2020 9:16 AM

The taxi association made the announcement during a virtual briefing on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

junior-doctors-hospital-surgeryjpg

Private doctors in financial need as COVID-19 caused drop in elective surgeries

29 June 2020 8:12 AM

Progressive Health Forum member Dr Aslam Dasoo says there is a decline in patients going to private practitioners due to fear.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200428zweligif

Exponential rise in COVID-19 cases set to hit areas with high economic activity

28 June 2020 9:10 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says SA braces for an anticipated spike in positive cases 'during the latter winter months'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

restaurant-interior-table-fine-dining-wine-glass-cutlery-booking-food-meal-123rf

Restaurants association wants to know why alcohol sales still banned in eateries

28 June 2020 6:15 PM

The association said the regulations in their current form will lead to the implosion of the sector as patrons have a culture of having a drink with their meals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minibus taxi commuters disembark Johannesburg transport 123rflocal 123rf

Santaco threatens strike if any taxi is impounded as patience wears thin

28 June 2020 5:02 PM

Santaco President Phillip Taaibosch said taxis will carry passengers at full capacity and will also resume interprovincial travel without permits from Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mr-klink-montevideojpg

Another CT teacher dies of Covid-19, staff sketch challenges of return to school

28 June 2020 4:42 PM

Montevideo Primary School's acting principal pays tribute to Mr Klink, says schools playing role of social development amid pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Table Mountain National Park Cape Town SANParks 123rflifestyel 123rf

Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate'

28 June 2020 11:49 AM

Advice on dealing with mountain crime from correspondent Jeff Ayliffe and former Table Mountain Watch chair Andre Van Schalkwyk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

nedbank-business-ignitejpg

Win package worth R260k by entering 702 and Nedbank Business Ignite

29 June 2020 12:03 PM

Training programmes, on-air advertising and cash are all up for grabs in this year's competition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

older-woman-wine-glass-alcohol-pexels-photo-free-to-use-without-attributionjpeg

'As restaurants re-open, lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption will continue'

27 June 2020 4:42 PM

Fedhasa's Jeff Rosenberg says the alcohol ban will negatively affect businesses that are already in distress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Petrol

Expect major petrol price hike on Wednesday - AA

27 June 2020 3:19 PM

The Automobile Association of South Africa predicts fuel prices will increase by more than R1.70 a litre on 1 July..

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Origins restaurant.jpg

Restaurants, casinos to re-open on Monday under adjusted Level 3 regulations

27 June 2020 10:35 AM

The Tourism Minister held a media briefing to announce the Level 3 'enhanced regulations' affecting the tourism sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

smoking-tobacco-cigarettejpg

Up in smoke: Fita fails in court bid to reinstate sale of cigarettes

26 June 2020 3:46 PM

The judgment was released on Friday afternoon, with the full bench of the court saying Fita’s argument against the government that cigarettes ought to be considered “essential” - because they are addictive - had no merit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

invest.JPG

Scared that you may lose your life savings?

25 June 2020 8:07 PM

Warren Ingram, wealth creator, answers listeners' questions about safe investing in anxious times.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181124malema1gif

Why do journalists still attend Julius Malema's media conferences?

25 June 2020 7:37 PM

Why do journalists who are "permitted" to attend Malema's media conferences not show solidarity with those who are banned?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-family-house-for-sale-sold-property-household-investment-bond-rent-123rf

Court orders that Deeds Office needs to function optimally within restrictions

25 June 2020 7:07 PM

Conveyancers and estate agencies are exasperated with the deeds office closing and re-opening and closing again.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Restaurant with spaced table for Covid-19 social distancing

The long wait for restaurant regulations is taking its toll

25 June 2020 6:34 PM

South Africa’s restaurants have for the past week been gearing up to get back to business - but they are still waiting for clarity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

woman-medical-care-doctore-insurance-form-pexels-photojpeg

This insurance company says it is paying out business interruption claims

24 June 2020 8:40 PM

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Ninja, investigates non-payment of business interruption claims during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Gauten Health Department looking at intermittent lockdown - MEC Bandile Masuku

Local

Private doctors in financial need as COVID-19 caused drop in elective surgeries

Local

Zondo Commission resumes, Popo Molefe returns to speak about corruption at Prasa

Politics

EWN Highlights

Santaco in Western Cape urges members to adhere to lockdown regulations

29 June 2020 3:17 PM

WC Transport MEC not surprised by Santaco move to defy lockdown regulations

29 June 2020 2:23 PM

Masuku: Gauteng Health Dept considering intermittent lockdown

29 June 2020 1:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA