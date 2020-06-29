Department of Public Enterprises dishonest about SAA negotiations - Unions
The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) has withdrawn from the forum tasked with coming up a business restructuring model for the South African Airways (SAA).
On Sunday, the department said it is withdrawing from the Leadership Consultative Forum as it is not serving its intended purpose.
Meanwhile, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) say they are not surprised by the decision of the department.
The unions allege that the department has been manipulative and dishonest in its engagement.
Aubrey Masango speaks to Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola and Sacca president Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi who says the actions by the department puts the future of workers in question.
We have been working very hard to try and convince DPE to work with us and agree on a plan that is in the interest of everyone.Phakamile Hlubi-Majola - Spokesperson - Numsa
The Business Rescue Practitioners (BRP) plan that they tried to get support for last week Thursday is not a plan that is in the interest of South Africans and workers.Phakamile Hlubi-Majola - Spokesperson - Numsa
Hlubi-Majola says the Department doesn't want to be honest about the process.
We spent seven weeks in that Leadership Consultative Forum giving out units to make the BRP better.Phakamile Hlubi-Majola - Spokesperson - Numsa
Nsibanyoni-Mugambi says they were sent a letter to sign and they did not as they didn't agree with the contents.
They have no right to be upset at us, it should be the other way around.Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, President - SACCA
Listen to the full interview below...
