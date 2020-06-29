Win package worth R260k by entering 702 and Nedbank Business Ignite





702 has been focused on how small and medium businesses have managed to survive the enormous difficulties of the COVID-19 lockdown.

It has forced businesses to relook the way they do things and find new ways to survive and even thrive.

To help your business navigate these stormy waters, Nedbank Business Ignite with 702 is back and will launch soon.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, founder of Furaha Afrika Holding and business growth expert Matsi Modise says given where the world is, the is no better time than now to inspire businesses to ignite themselves.

We are looking for business owners that can illustrate that they will survive the pandemic ad thrive thereafter. Matsi Modise, Founder - Fuhara Afrika Holding

The competition is looking for small and medium businesses that are turning over between R2-million and R5-million a year, business owners that are resilient.

She says the competition is not sector-specific.

The pandemic has presented an opportunity for businesses to leverage technology and digitise. Everybody is working remotely. Part of this programme will see how we can help you leverage technology and teach the principles of innovation. Matsi Modise, Founder - Fuhara Afrika Holding

[We will teach you] how to build an innovative business, how to pivot, how to become more lean and agile. Matsi Modise, Founder - Fuhara Afrika Holding

PRIZES ON OFFER:

There will be a 3-month incubation programme with Furaha Afrika Holdings following the principles of innovation, digitisation and scaling a business.

An on-air advertising package on either 702 or Cape Talk (or a combination of both) to the value of R260,000.

HOW TO ENTER

Here's how you enter: Click Ignite Your Business and fill in the forms required.

Listen below to the full conversation: