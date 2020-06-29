Zondo Commission resumes, Popo Molefe returns to speak about corruption at Prasa





The Zondo Commission into State Capture resumed on Monday after proceedings were halted due to the COVID-19 lockdown three months ago.

The inquiry is hearing evidence in connection with allegations of corruption at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) from former chairperson Popo Molefe who is returning for the sixth time.

Ray White chats to EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane who is following the inquiry.

He started with the media reports that were around the fallout between the board that Popo Molefe chaired as well as then CEO Lucky Montana. Molefe saying that it looked like the media reports and other information in the public domain was intended to vilify the board and him. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

Molefe referred to an incident where Montana was found to be lying when he told the board that there was a report about a R2-billion tender for the Braamfontein depot, she reports.

He said eyebrows were raised when a chair of the board capital and finance committee wanted the board to approve the tender quickly.

