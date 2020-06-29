Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:10
Covid -19 impact on Medical Aids
Guests
Dr Lungi Nyathi, Chief Medical Officer at Medscheme
Today at 16:20
Divorce rates have gone up in SA since the lockdown
Guests
Brendan McNulty, DIY Legal
Today at 16:45
Next phase of air travel under lockdown
Guests
Desmond Latham
Today at 16:52
AA predicts fuel hike for July
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokeserson at Automobile Association
Today at 17:20
Parkview lockdown virtual tour
Guests
Peter Delmar - Author at The N4 Book
Today at 18:08
Public Enterprises parachutes out of SAA restructuring forum
Guests
Ray Mahlaka - Independent Business Journalist at ....
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Business leaders on how Covid has changed SA.
Guests
Dr Andrew Golding - Chief Executive at Pam Golding Property
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature: Capital and Ideology by Thomas Piketty
Guests
Ed Stoddard - Journalist at Business Maverick
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays with pilot Eon de Vos
Guests
Eon de Vos - Professional Pilot at ...
Latest Local
Gauten Health Department looking at intermittent lockdown - MEC Bandile Masuku Masuku says they are concerned about shopping malls and the CBD as the number of COVID-19 infections increases. 29 June 2020 3:20 PM
[LISTEN] How remote working strains mental health MediSpace Lifestyle Institute founder Dr Tshidi Gule says remote working is changing what people know about the workplace. 29 June 2020 2:52 PM
[LISTEN] How much is lost daily from tobacco tax revenue? Azania Mosaka spoke to Africa Check deputy editor Kate Wilkinson who shared more on her team's findings. 29 June 2020 2:45 PM
View all Local
Zondo Commission resumes, Popo Molefe returns to speak about corruption at Prasa EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update of the state capture inquiry which resumed on Monday. 29 June 2020 12:48 PM
'Taxis will operate at 100% capacity while complying to COVID-19 regulations' Santaco president Phillip Taaibosch says if a taxi is impounded, then all other taxis will stop operating in solidarity. 29 June 2020 7:25 AM
Another CT teacher dies of Covid-19, staff sketch challenges of return to school Montevideo Primary School's acting principal pays tribute to Mr Klink, says schools playing role of social development amid pandem... 28 June 2020 4:42 PM
View all Politics
'As restaurants re-open, lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption will continue' Fedhasa's Jeff Rosenberg says the alcohol ban will negatively affect businesses that are already in distress. 27 June 2020 4:42 PM
Expect major petrol price hike on Wednesday - AA The Automobile Association of South Africa predicts fuel prices will increase by more than R1.70 a litre on 1 July.. 27 June 2020 3:19 PM
Restaurants, casinos to re-open on Monday under adjusted Level 3 regulations The Tourism Minister held a media briefing to announce the Level 3 'enhanced regulations' affecting the tourism sector. 27 June 2020 10:35 AM
View all Business
Karen Theunissen: Celebrating that we can all look different and be one family Author Karen Theunissen discusses her children's book with Karabo Kgoleng and Refiloe Mpakanyane. 28 June 2020 3:32 PM
Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate' Advice on dealing with mountain crime from correspondent Jeff Ayliffe and former Table Mountain Watch chair Andre Van Schalkwyk. 28 June 2020 11:49 AM
[WATCH] Transfiguration, ancestral jazz on Day 4 of Virtual National Arts Fest Poetry, music, film - take your pick from the feast of talent on show on Sunday. 28 June 2020 10:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Man City Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City to ensure that Liverpool win the title with seven games remaining. 25 June 2020 11:12 PM
Government approves PSL resumption plans The approval gives PSL clubs the go-ahead to start training and hosting matches behind closed doors. 24 June 2020 9:22 AM
CSA to probe 'fake document' claiming Boucher is 3TC shareholder CSA said CEO of 3TC Cricket Francois Pienaar had confirmed that Mark Boucher was not a director and that no other CSA employee was... 23 June 2020 5:17 PM
View all Sport
Award-winning saxophonist, Sisonke Xonti is rooted in his culture Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz, Sisonke Xonti continues to honour the legacy of jazz and ensures that it remains innovative. 29 June 2020 2:42 PM
[WATCH] Woman throws tantrum at supermarket when asked to wear a mask Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 29 June 2020 8:38 AM
[WATCH] Bird lands on little girl's hair while attempting to fly Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 29 June 2020 8:37 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Zondo Commission resumes, Popo Molefe returns to speak about corruption at Prasa

29 June 2020 12:48 PM
by
Tags:
PRASA
Popo Molefe
Zondo commission of inquiry

EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update of the state capture inquiry which resumed on Monday.

The Zondo Commission into State Capture resumed on Monday after proceedings were halted due to the COVID-19 lockdown three months ago.

The inquiry is hearing evidence in connection with allegations of corruption at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) from former chairperson Popo Molefe who is returning for the sixth time.

RELATED: Popo Molefe follows money trail that goes all the way to the Guptas

Ray White chats to EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane who is following the inquiry.

He started with the media reports that were around the fallout between the board that Popo Molefe chaired as well as then CEO Lucky Montana. Molefe saying that it looked like the media reports and other information in the public domain was intended to vilify the board and him.

Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

Molefe referred to an incident where Montana was found to be lying when he told the board that there was a report about a R2-billion tender for the Braamfontein depot, she reports.

He said eyebrows were raised when a chair of the board capital and finance committee wanted the board to approve the tender quickly.

Listen below to the full conversation:


29 June 2020 12:48 PM
by
Tags:
PRASA
Popo Molefe
Zondo commission of inquiry

