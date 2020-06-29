Gauten Health Department looking at intermittent lockdown - MEC Bandile Masuku
Gauteng is expected to overtake the Western Cape as the country's COVID-19 epicentre in the coming days.
Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize says the spike in inward migration to the province is contributing to the spike in Gauteng numbers.
As of Sunday, the province had 36,895 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Speaking to Ray White on The Midday Report, Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku says they have added more beds in hospitals.
Masuku adds that the provincial Health Department was considering an intermittent lockdown.
“We are looking at what is called an intermittent lockdown, which we have seen in other countries is working quite well, where there will be a period of time where there will be opening, and there will be a period of time where there is a lockdown to contain infections.”Dr Bandile Masuku, MEC of Health - Gauteng
Our biggest areas of concern still remain the shopping malls and the CBD because the high movements are a high risk of transmission.Dr Bandile Masuku, MEC of Health - Gauteng
The work of the regulations helped us to get the capacity to be adequate and if the enforcement of the regulation is not being adhered to, it becomes a bigger challenge.Dr Bandile Masuku, MEC of Health - Gauteng
People are now deliberately organising parties and weddings which is something we are discouraging.Dr Bandile Masuku, MEC of Health - Gauteng
Masuku says at the moment the province has enough ventilators.
Listen to the full interview below...
