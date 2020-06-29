Lazarus Chakwera sworn in as Malawi president





Malawi's opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera has been sworn in the country's new president following an election re-run.

He defeated incumbent Peter Mutharika with 58.57% of the vote in Tuesday's poll.

In February, Mutharika's victory in a 2019 ballot was overturned by Malawi's constitutional court over fraud allegations.

Ray White spoke to Mail & Guardian Africa editor Simon Allison to find out more about the country's new president.

He is an evangelical pastor and he was very prominent within the evangelical church in Malawi until he turned his hand to politics in 2013. This is his second election. He is a very charismatic figure. Simon Allison, Africa editor - Mail & Guardian

Little is known about his ability to govern because he doesn't have much experience actually running a government at any level and that is going to be the really interesting challenge. Simon Allison, Africa editor - Mail & Guardian

