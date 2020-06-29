Lazarus Chakwera sworn in as Malawi president

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:10
Covid -19 impact on Medical Aids
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Lungi Nyathi, Chief Medical Officer at Medscheme
Today at 16:20
Divorce rates have gone up in SA since the lockdown
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Brendan McNulty, DIY Legal
Today at 16:45
Next phase of air travel under lockdown
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Desmond Latham
Today at 16:52
AA predicts fuel hike for July
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokeserson at Automobile Association
Today at 17:20
Parkview lockdown virtual tour
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Peter Delmar - Author at The N4 Book
Today at 18:08
Public Enterprises parachutes out of SAA restructuring forum
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ray Mahlaka - Independent Business Journalist at ....
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Business leaders on how Covid has changed SA.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Andrew Golding - Chief Executive at Pam Golding Property
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature: Capital and Ideology by Thomas Piketty
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ed Stoddard - Journalist at Business Maverick
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays with pilot Eon de Vos
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Eon de Vos - Professional Pilot at ...
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Gauten Health Department looking at intermittent lockdown - MEC Bandile Masuku Masuku says they are concerned about shopping malls and the CBD as the number of COVID-19 infections increases. 29 June 2020 3:20 PM
[LISTEN] How remote working strains mental health MediSpace Lifestyle Institute founder Dr Tshidi Gule says remote working is changing what people know about the workplace. 29 June 2020 2:52 PM
[LISTEN] How much is lost daily from tobacco tax revenue? Azania Mosaka spoke to Africa Check deputy editor Kate Wilkinson who shared more on her team's findings. 29 June 2020 2:45 PM
Zondo Commission resumes, Popo Molefe returns to speak about corruption at Prasa EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update of the state capture inquiry which resumed on Monday. 29 June 2020 12:48 PM
'Taxis will operate at 100% capacity while complying to COVID-19 regulations' Santaco president Phillip Taaibosch says if a taxi is impounded, then all other taxis will stop operating in solidarity. 29 June 2020 7:25 AM
Another CT teacher dies of Covid-19, staff sketch challenges of return to school Montevideo Primary School's acting principal pays tribute to Mr Klink, says schools playing role of social development amid pandem... 28 June 2020 4:42 PM
Karen Theunissen: Celebrating that we can all look different and be one family Author Karen Theunissen discusses her children's book with Karabo Kgoleng and Refiloe Mpakanyane. 28 June 2020 3:32 PM
Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate' Advice on dealing with mountain crime from correspondent Jeff Ayliffe and former Table Mountain Watch chair Andre Van Schalkwyk. 28 June 2020 11:49 AM
[WATCH] Transfiguration, ancestral jazz on Day 4 of Virtual National Arts Fest Poetry, music, film - take your pick from the feast of talent on show on Sunday. 28 June 2020 10:18 AM
Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Man City Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City to ensure that Liverpool win the title with seven games remaining. 25 June 2020 11:12 PM
Government approves PSL resumption plans The approval gives PSL clubs the go-ahead to start training and hosting matches behind closed doors. 24 June 2020 9:22 AM
CSA to probe 'fake document' claiming Boucher is 3TC shareholder CSA said CEO of 3TC Cricket Francois Pienaar had confirmed that Mark Boucher was not a director and that no other CSA employee was... 23 June 2020 5:17 PM
Award-winning saxophonist, Sisonke Xonti is rooted in his culture Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz, Sisonke Xonti continues to honour the legacy of jazz and ensures that it remains innovative. 29 June 2020 2:42 PM
[WATCH] Woman throws tantrum at supermarket when asked to wear a mask Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 29 June 2020 8:38 AM
[WATCH] Bird lands on little girl's hair while attempting to fly Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 29 June 2020 8:37 AM
Lazarus Chakwera sworn in as Malawi president

29 June 2020 1:32 PM
Malawi
Lazarus Chakwera
malawi president

Chakwera defeated incumbent Peter Mutharika with 58.57% of the vote in Tuesday's poll.

Malawi's opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera has been sworn in the country's new president following an election re-run.

He defeated incumbent Peter Mutharika with 58.57% of the vote in Tuesday's poll.

In February, Mutharika's victory in a 2019 ballot was overturned by Malawi's constitutional court over fraud allegations.

Ray White spoke to Mail & Guardian Africa editor Simon Allison to find out more about the country's new president.

He is an evangelical pastor and he was very prominent within the evangelical church in Malawi until he turned his hand to politics in 2013. This is his second election. He is a very charismatic figure.

Simon Allison, Africa editor - Mail & Guardian

Little is known about his ability to govern because he doesn't have much experience actually running a government at any level and that is going to be the really interesting challenge.

Simon Allison, Africa editor - Mail & Guardian

Click on the link below to hear more...


Malawi
Lazarus Chakwera
malawi president

