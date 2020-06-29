Lazarus Chakwera sworn in as Malawi president
Malawi's opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera has been sworn in the country's new president following an election re-run.
He defeated incumbent Peter Mutharika with 58.57% of the vote in Tuesday's poll.
In February, Mutharika's victory in a 2019 ballot was overturned by Malawi's constitutional court over fraud allegations.
Ray White spoke to Mail & Guardian Africa editor Simon Allison to find out more about the country's new president.
He is an evangelical pastor and he was very prominent within the evangelical church in Malawi until he turned his hand to politics in 2013. This is his second election. He is a very charismatic figure.Simon Allison, Africa editor - Mail & Guardian
Little is known about his ability to govern because he doesn't have much experience actually running a government at any level and that is going to be the really interesting challenge.Simon Allison, Africa editor - Mail & Guardian
Click on the link below to hear more...
More from World
Exponential rise in COVID-19 cases set to hit areas with high economic activity
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says SA braces for an anticipated spike in positive cases 'during the latter winter months'.Read More
Why are migrants being excluded from SA’s response to Covid-19?
African migrants are facing Covid-19 without government support.Read More
SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply
An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients.Read More
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity
Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant.Read More
Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines
Wits Originator, Musa Manzi has unearthed the seismic impact of mining and, discovered what lies beneath the earth.Read More
No international repatriation flight has been denied landing rights - Dirco
Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela says permission for 12 June has been granted for KLM Dutch airline.Read More
The worst racists you find are those who think they are not racists - Sikhakhane
Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane says race has been at the heart of human conflict and lawyers must confront this.Read More
[WATCH] Excited toddler greets grandma with lockdown kiss through windowpane
A US grandmother took a 5-hour trip to 'visit' all the grandchildren she was missing during lockdown.Read More
Former Lesotho first lady asks to be sent home to take care of ill husband
EWN reports that Maesiah Thabane filed an urgent high court bid, saying the former prime minister is 'between life and death'.Read More
'Unrest in USA over black lives will yield lasting reforms'
Georgia State Senate candidate Devin Barrington Ward says protests power need to be backed up by change in public policy.Read More