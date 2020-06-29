[LISTEN] How much is lost daily from tobacco tax revenue?





In April former journalist and founder of advocacy group Tax Justice South Africa Yusuf Abramjee argued that it is a well known fact that South Africa is losing "R35 million each and every day" in tax revenue because of the ban on tobacco sales during the lockdown.

Africa Check has gone on to verify the claim and says it is mostly correct.

Azania Mosaka spoke to Africa Check deputy editor Kate Wilkinson who shared more on her team's findings.

What was interesting is that the day after Mr Abramjee had released the video and his claim, there was actually new data that was released by the South African Revenue Service and Mr Abramjee had been using data from the 2018/2019 financial year and just the day after he made a statement data for the 2019/2020 year and what we see is the daily average that year was actually a bit higher at R 40 million per day. Kate Wilkinson - Deputy editor - Africa Check

So we know that we have these two figures - around R34-million up to R40-million per day- that is collected by the South African government when it comes to all tobacco products ... but when we spoke to experts they said that what is really important to note is that the amount of tobacco taxes collected throughout the year varies quite a lot. Kate Wilkinson - Deputy editor - Africa Check

The daily figure will vary quite a lot depending on what time of year it is. Kate Wilkinson - Deputy editor - Africa Check

