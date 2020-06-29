Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
'Anyone who wants to take DA forward needs to take a stand against Helen Zille'

29 June 2020 4:22 PM
by
Tags:
DA
Helen Zille
John Steenhuisen
APARTHEID
helen zille tweets

Professor Ivor Sarakinsky from Wits School of Governance says Zille's latest tweets are even more outrageous than the others.

Professor Ivor Sarakinsky from Wits School of Governance says interim Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen doesn't want to alienate Helen Zille by speaking out against her apartheid tweets.

Zille tweeted that "there are more racist laws today than there were under apartheid".

The Sunday Times reports that Steenhuisen told party MPs that he will not speak out against Zille in public because he wants to avoid a tit for tat with her.

Speaking to Nickolaus Bauer, Prof Sarakinsky says being on the fence will not help Steenhuisen.

In trying to consolidate a position to get elected Steenhusien doesn't want to alienate a powerful figure.

Professor Ivor Sarakinsky, Wits school of Governance

Not taking a strong stand against Zille could backfire in terms of weakening an appeal to the less traditional voting base of the DA.

Professor Ivor Sarakinsky, Wits school of Governance

Anyone who wants to take the DA forward in a credible way is going to have to take a stand against Helen Zille. Her last tweets were even more outrageous than her previous tweets.

Professor Ivor Sarakinsky, Wits school of Governance

Listen to the full interview below...


