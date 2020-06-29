Streaming issues? Report here
We are not holding the country to ransom - National Taxi Alliance

29 June 2020 4:43 PM
by
National Taxi Alliance NTA
Coronavirus
COVID-19

The NTA says Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has postponed meetings five times in a week.

The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) says there has been a lack of urgency in dealing with the grievances put forward by the taxi industry during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Associations have resolved to increase taxi fares, following what they say have been several failed attempts to meet with government.

RELATED: Mbalula slams Santaco's decision to load taxis at 100% full capacity

NTA spokesperson Theo Malele says there needs to be a sense of leadership in the public transport sector.

The minister has been running rings around the NTA in that he has postponed meetings five times in a week and the National Taxi Alliance has been under immense pressure from its operators who have been suffering throughout.

Theo Malele, Spokesperson - National Taxi Alliance

The alliance, after having shown its displeasure on the R1.1 billion that the minister had put before it, also had other grievances for the minister.

Theo Malele, Spokesperson - National Taxi Alliance

The safety of passengers is tantamount but what has actually precipitated this is the minister's lack of urgency in addressing this issue. Had he spoken to us, we wouldn't be where we are at. These issues have been put before him for quite some time now.

Theo Malele, Spokesperson - National Taxi Alliance

We are not holding the country to ransom, all we are saying is that there needs to be leadership in the public transport sector.

Theo Malele, Spokesperson - National Taxi Alliance

Malele says a statement will be issued on the way forward after a meeting with Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

Click on the link below to hear more...


