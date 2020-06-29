Medical Schemes spent R55-million on COVID-19 tests to date
Medical schemes have spent over R55-million in COVID-19 tests to date.
MedScheme chief medical officer Dr Lungi Nyathi says this amount excludes the number of admissions that have just reached three thousand.
Speaking to Nickolaus Bauer, Nyathi says the schemes are trying to avoid high price increases for 2021.
We are hoping that we don't have to have an extraordinary increase in contributions for medical scheme members but there is so much we don't know at present.Dr Lungi Nyathi, Chief Medical Officer - MedScheme
RELATED: Private doctors in financial need as COVID-19 caused drop in elective surgeries
The biggest reason one may see a slight increase in contributions has to do with the fact that there is a reduction in number of members as people are losing their jobs.Dr Lungi Nyathi, Chief Medical Officer - MedScheme
Listen to the full interview below...
