Divorce application rate in SA has increased since lockdown
IOL has reported on an increase in the rate of divorce applications in the country.
According to the article the latest data reveals that South Africa ranked 83rd out of 154 countries for divorce.
Local law firm DIY Legal says it has observed a 20% increase in applications since lockdown.
The firm's Brendan McNulty says people have reported associated stresses like unemployment, financial strain and more.
I think it is more a combination of being stuck in the house and then all of these other factors.Brendan McNulty, Founder - DIY Legal
We can see the amount of applicants that are coming in has increased by about 20%.Brendan McNulty, Founder - DIY Legal
