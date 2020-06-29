What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money?

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
SCA Vrede farm ruling: 'Mkhwebane is without a legal leg to stand on right now' Nickolaus Bauer spoke to Casac's executive secretary Lawson Naidoo for reaction. 29 June 2020 5:47 PM
Divorce application rate in SA has increased since lockdown Local law firm DIY Legal says it has observed a 20% increase. 29 June 2020 5:03 PM
Medical Schemes spent R55-million on COVID-19 tests to date MedScheme chief medical officer Dr Lungi Nyathi says they are hoping not to have high medical aid contributions for 2021. 29 June 2020 4:59 PM
View all Local
Property rights do not drive progress, but struggle for equality does – Piketty Politics of the left and right are failing argues Thomas Piketty in his latest New York Times Best Seller, "Capital and Ideology". 29 June 2020 7:37 PM
'Anyone who wants to take DA forward needs to take a stand against Helen Zille' Professor Ivor Sarakinsky from Wits School of Governance says Zille's latest tweets are even more outrageous than the others. 29 June 2020 4:22 PM
Zondo Commission resumes, Popo Molefe returns to speak about corruption at Prasa EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update of the state capture inquiry which resumed on Monday. 29 June 2020 12:48 PM
View all Politics
Win package worth R260k by entering 702 and Nedbank Business Ignite Training programmes, on-air advertising and cash are all up for grabs in this year's competition. 29 June 2020 12:03 PM
Department of Public Enterprises dishonest about SAA negotiations - Unions Numsa and Sacca say the department has been manipulative and dishonest in its engagement regarding business restructuring model. 29 June 2020 11:37 AM
'As restaurants re-open, lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption will continue' Fedhasa's Jeff Rosenberg says the alcohol ban will negatively affect businesses that are already in distress. 27 June 2020 4:42 PM
View all Business
Karen Theunissen: Celebrating that we can all look different and be one family Author Karen Theunissen discusses her children's book with Karabo Kgoleng and Refiloe Mpakanyane. 28 June 2020 3:32 PM
Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate' Advice on dealing with mountain crime from correspondent Jeff Ayliffe and former Table Mountain Watch chair Andre Van Schalkwyk. 28 June 2020 11:49 AM
[WATCH] Transfiguration, ancestral jazz on Day 4 of Virtual National Arts Fest Poetry, music, film - take your pick from the feast of talent on show on Sunday. 28 June 2020 10:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
Shy Erasmus insisted World Cup trophy glory belong to Kolisi Video footage captures Springbok captain Siya Kolisi making an impassioned plea to his coach to come forward with him after South... 27 June 2020 2:45 PM
Former Bafana skipper Tovey ditched as South Africa technical director South African Football Association (Safa) spokesman Dominic Chimhavi said health was the chief reason behind letting the skipper o... 27 June 2020 1:10 PM
Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Man City Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City to ensure that Liverpool win the title with seven games remaining. 25 June 2020 11:12 PM
View all Sport
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
Award-winning saxophonist, Sisonke Xonti is rooted in his culture Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz, Sisonke Xonti continues to honour the legacy of jazz and ensures that it remains innovative. 29 June 2020 2:42 PM
[WATCH] Woman throws tantrum at supermarket when asked to wear a mask Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 29 June 2020 8:38 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: South Africa's recoveries reach 70,614 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 144,264. 29 June 2020 10:37 PM
Lazarus Chakwera sworn in as Malawi president Chakwera defeated incumbent Peter Mutharika with 58.57% of the vote in Tuesday's poll. 29 June 2020 1:32 PM
Why are migrants being excluded from SA’s response to Covid-19? African migrants are facing Covid-19 without government support. 22 June 2020 7:53 PM
View all World
Lesotho's former first lady granted bail in murder case Maesaiah Thabane has been charged with ordering the killing of former prime minister Thomas Thabane's then-wife Lipolelo Thabane,... 29 June 2020 6:13 PM
SA’s Future Professionals: How to nurture the next wave of change-makers Do your part to help future professionals realise their full potential. Donate to the PPS Foundation, today! 11 June 2020 11:33 AM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition” feature.

This week Whitfield interviewed professional pilot Eon de Vos.

Eon de Vos (screengrab from https://youtu.be/v_GxMyST9QM)

Before taking to the skies, De Vos was a well-known personality on the airwaves.

If you watched TV or listened to the radio in South Africa in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, you’ll no doubt recognise his face and his voice.

De Vos has been a pilot with BA-Comair Ltd since 2003.

  • What is it that De Vos believes about money?

  • Does it keep him up at night?

  • Does he spend like crazy or save compulsively?

  • How did his childhood experiences shape his views on money?

I came from a very conservative family. My father was a Minister… I went to school in Cape Town… I came back 10 years ago… Not a flashy lifestyle… There was never a shortage… There wasn’t money for university, but I got a bursary from the SABC to study Communications…

Eon de Vos, pilot - BA-Comair Ltd

My first salary cheque as an assistant television producer was R150 per month. I lived well on it; the bank even gave me a credit card!

Eon de Vos, pilot - BA-Comair Ltd

I’m responsible with money, but I’ve never been very good with it. It’s not a serious interest of mine… It’s good if you have it… I have a retirement annuity… Money isn’t an end in itself for me… I don’t need more…

Eon de Vos, pilot - BA-Comair Ltd

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

We can’t work from home! I’ve been on the ground for three months… I have withdrawal symptoms… I’ve gone to the extreme of renewing my license on a simulator!

Eon de Vos, pilot - BA-Comair Ltd

I started broadcasting in 1978… moved into television production and radio broadcasting… eventually went into radio management. I even worked for Primedia for a while…

Eon de Vos, pilot - BA-Comair Ltd

I’ve been flying for 40 years… My airline career has been going for 18 years… I don’t miss broadcasting…

Eon de Vos, pilot - BA-Comair Ltd

I knock on doors and when it opens, I go in before they close it!

Eon de Vos, pilot - BA-Comair Ltd

If you drive like a hooligan, you’ll probably fly like a hooligan as well…

Eon de Vos, pilot - BA-Comair Ltd

… something will come up, and I’ll be ready for it… It [airline industry] won’t be the same as before, ever… Locally – I’m not talking about those funded by your and my taxes – at most of the other airlines, all the pilots are on unpaid leave… A lot of guys will have to find a new career because airlines won’t even be half the size they were before.

Eon de Vos, pilot - BA-Comair Ltd

The worst vice I have is spending money on good wine!

Eon de Vos, pilot - BA-Comair Ltd

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money?


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
