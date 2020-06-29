SCA Vrede farm ruling: 'Mkhwebane is without a legal leg to stand on right now'
The Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein has dismissed the Public Protector's application for leave to appeal a High Court ruling on the Vrede Dairy Farm matter.
Advocate Busiswe Mkhwebane's report looking into the Vrede Dairy Farm scandal was set aside as unconstitutional and invalid last year.
Nickolaus Bauer spoke to Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) executive secretary Lawson Naidoo for reaction.
The ground under the Public Protector is being taken away in that she has often argued that despite all of the court judgments that have gone against them, that they are still before the courts because she is appealing them but one by one those appeals are being dismissed or rejected.Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - CASAC
She is finding herself, really, without a legal leg to stand on right now.Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - CASAC
Click on the link below to hear the full reaction....
More from Local
UPDATE: South Africa's recoveries reach 70,614
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 144,264.Read More
Divorce application rate in SA has increased since lockdown
Local law firm DIY Legal says it has observed a 20% increase.Read More
Medical Schemes spent R55-million on COVID-19 tests to date
MedScheme chief medical officer Dr Lungi Nyathi says they are hoping not to have high medical aid contributions for 2021.Read More
We are not holding the country to ransom - National Taxi Alliance
The NTA says Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has postponed meetings five times in a week.Read More
Gauteng Health Department looking at intermittent lockdown - MEC Bandile Masuku
Masuku says they are concerned about shopping malls and the CBD as the number of COVID-19 infections increases.Read More
[LISTEN] How remote working strains mental health
MediSpace Lifestyle Institute founder Dr Tshidi Gule says remote working is changing what people know about the workplace.Read More
[LISTEN] How much is lost daily from tobacco tax revenue?
Azania Mosaka spoke to Africa Check deputy editor Kate Wilkinson who shared more on her team's findings.Read More
Department of Public Enterprises dishonest about SAA negotiations - Unions
Numsa and Sacca say the department has been manipulative and dishonest in its engagement regarding business restructuring model.Read More
Mbalula slams Santaco's decision to load taxis at 100% full capacity
The taxi association made the announcement during a virtual briefing on Sunday.Read More
Private doctors in financial need as COVID-19 caused drop in elective surgeries
Progressive Health Forum member Dr Aslam Dasoo says there is a decline in patients going to private practitioners due to fear.Read More