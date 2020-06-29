SCA Vrede farm ruling: 'Mkhwebane is without a legal leg to stand on right now'





The Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein has dismissed the Public Protector's application for leave to appeal a High Court ruling on the Vrede Dairy Farm matter.

Advocate Busiswe Mkhwebane's report looking into the Vrede Dairy Farm scandal was set aside as unconstitutional and invalid last year.

Nickolaus Bauer spoke to Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) executive secretary Lawson Naidoo for reaction.

The ground under the Public Protector is being taken away in that she has often argued that despite all of the court judgments that have gone against them, that they are still before the courts because she is appealing them but one by one those appeals are being dismissed or rejected. Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - CASAC

She is finding herself, really, without a legal leg to stand on right now. Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - CASAC

