One after another, advertisers are dumping Facebook. Shares down 8% in 24 hours

The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Divorce application rate in SA has increased since lockdown Local law firm DIY Legal says it has observed a 20% increase. 29 June 2020 5:03 PM
Medical Schemes spent R55-million on COVID-19 tests to date MedScheme chief medical officer Dr Lungi Nyathi says they are hoping not to have high medical aid contributions for 2021. 29 June 2020 4:59 PM
Medical Schemes spent R55-million on COVID-19 tests to date MedScheme chief medical officer Dr Lungi Nyathi says they are hoping not to have high medical aid contributions for 2021. 29 June 2020 4:59 PM
View all Local
Property rights do not drive progress, but struggle for equality does – Piketty Politics of the left and right are failing argues Thomas Piketty in his latest New York Times Best Seller, "Capital and Ideology". 29 June 2020 7:37 PM
'Anyone who wants to take DA forward needs to take a stand against Helen Zille' Professor Ivor Sarakinsky from Wits School of Governance says Zille's latest tweets are even more outrageous than the others. 29 June 2020 4:22 PM
Zondo Commission resumes, Popo Molefe returns to speak about corruption at Prasa EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update of the state capture inquiry which resumed on Monday. 29 June 2020 12:48 PM
View all Politics
Win package worth R260k by entering 702 and Nedbank Business Ignite Training programmes, on-air advertising and cash are all up for grabs in this year's competition. 29 June 2020 12:03 PM
Department of Public Enterprises dishonest about SAA negotiations - Unions Numsa and Sacca say the department has been manipulative and dishonest in its engagement regarding business restructuring model. 29 June 2020 11:37 AM
'As restaurants re-open, lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption will continue' Fedhasa's Jeff Rosenberg says the alcohol ban will negatively affect businesses that are already in distress. 27 June 2020 4:42 PM
View all Business
Karen Theunissen: Celebrating that we can all look different and be one family Author Karen Theunissen discusses her children's book with Karabo Kgoleng and Refiloe Mpakanyane. 28 June 2020 3:32 PM
Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate' Advice on dealing with mountain crime from correspondent Jeff Ayliffe and former Table Mountain Watch chair Andre Van Schalkwyk. 28 June 2020 11:49 AM
[WATCH] Transfiguration, ancestral jazz on Day 4 of Virtual National Arts Fest Poetry, music, film - take your pick from the feast of talent on show on Sunday. 28 June 2020 10:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
Shy Erasmus insisted World Cup trophy glory belong to Kolisi Video footage captures Springbok captain Siya Kolisi making an impassioned plea to his coach to come forward with him after South... 27 June 2020 2:45 PM
Former Bafana skipper Tovey ditched as South Africa technical director South African Football Association (Safa) spokesman Dominic Chimhavi said health was the chief reason behind letting the skipper o... 27 June 2020 1:10 PM
Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Man City Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City to ensure that Liverpool win the title with seven games remaining. 25 June 2020 11:12 PM
View all Sport
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
Award-winning saxophonist, Sisonke Xonti is rooted in his culture Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz, Sisonke Xonti continues to honour the legacy of jazz and ensures that it remains innovative. 29 June 2020 2:42 PM
[WATCH] Woman throws tantrum at supermarket when asked to wear a mask Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 29 June 2020 8:38 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: South Africa's recoveries reach 70,614 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 144,264. 29 June 2020 10:37 PM
Lazarus Chakwera sworn in as Malawi president Chakwera defeated incumbent Peter Mutharika with 58.57% of the vote in Tuesday's poll. 29 June 2020 1:32 PM
Why are migrants being excluded from SA's response to Covid-19? African migrants are facing Covid-19 without government support. 22 June 2020 7:53 PM
View all World
Lesotho's former first lady granted bail in murder case Maesaiah Thabane has been charged with ordering the killing of former prime minister Thomas Thabane's then-wife Lipolelo Thabane,... 29 June 2020 6:13 PM
SA's Future Professionals: How to nurture the next wave of change-makers Do your part to help future professionals realise their full potential. Donate to the PPS Foundation, today! 11 June 2020 11:33 AM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
One after another, advertisers are dumping Facebook. Shares down 8% in 24 hours

29 June 2020 6:44 PM
by
Tags:
Donald Trump
Racism
Facebook
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Diageo
Starbucks
Honda
Unilever
Levi Strauss
Coca-Cola
misinformation
#StopHateforProfit
#BlackLivesMatter
advertiser boycott of Facebook
Procter & Gamble
James Quincey
Richard Lord
Meta Media

Investors dumped the stock, sending the share price down by 8% on Friday, says Richard Lord.

The list of companies boycotting Facebook for how it handles misinformation and hate speech – and problematic posts by US President Donald Trump – is growing.

US President Donald Trump and Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg. Picture: @realDonaldTrump/Twitter

Facebook depends on advertising for almost 100% of its revenue.

On Friday, CEO Mark Zuckerberg saw R120 billion of his wealth disappear as investors dumped the stock, sending the share price down by 8%.

Some of the brands supporting the #StopHateforProfit campaign against Facebook by boycotting it include Coca-Cola, Unilever, Honda, Starbucks, Diageo and Levi Strauss.

Procter & Gamble - the world’s largest advertiser – said on Monday it's considering pausing its spending on Facebook.

“There is no place for racism in the world and there is no place for racism on social media,” Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey said on Friday.

“We expect greater accountability and transparency from our social media partners."

StopHateforProfit started after Facebook refused to remove a post by Trump threatening #BlackLivesMatter protesters with violence.

“When the looting starts, the shooting starts," posted Trump.

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Richard Lord, Media and Operations Director at Meta Media.

We’ve never seen anything quite like this before… The world has galvanised around #BlackLivesMatter…

Richard Lord, Media and Operations Director at Meta Media

For some advertisers, it’s a tick-box exercise… We’ve seen boycotts before – they don’t last very long… Time will tell whether this is a PR exercise…

Richard Lord, Media and Operations Director at Meta Media

Facebook has in the past promised sweeping reforms… it’s making the right comments at the moment… But, is it going to be enough?

Richard Lord, Media and Operations Director at Meta Media

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : One after another, advertisers are dumping Facebook. Shares down 8% in 24 hours


