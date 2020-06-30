As infection rates increase a hard lockdown remains possibility - Zweli Mkhize
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Monday said that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 144,264
Seventy-three more people have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing South Africa's toll to 2,529.
RELATED: Gauteng Health Department looking at intermittent lockdown - MEC Bandile Masuku
The health ministry has on Monday night also confirmed 6,130 new cases of the virus over the past 24-hour cycle.
RELATED: South Africa's recoveries reach 70,614
Mkhize joins Bongani Bingwa to talk about South Africa's fight against the pandemic.
Things are getting tough, we warned that the surge will come, we said we need to look out for the winter months. The numbers are increasing and we need our people to be aware and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves.Zweli Mkhize, Minister - Health
Mkhize says the surge is on its way and the numbers are increasing in areas like Gauteng than it was initially anticipated.
Whilst the lockdown helped, people need to get back to work and normal life. Two balance the two, there needs to be cooperation from everyone. A hard lockdown will remain a possibility, when we had the first lockdown, it was not because it would be the last time we do it. It may be necessary and when the time comes we will talk about it.Zweli Mkhize, Minister - Health
People need to understand that everyone needs to work together in order to deal with the virus, he says.
He says if a the numbers increase, restrictions will be imposed even though that decision has not been taken.
Listen below to the full conversation:
