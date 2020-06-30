[VIDEO] Couple pointing guns at St. Louis protestors goes viral





Couple pointing guns at St. Louis protestors goes viral

A video of a couple pointing guns at St. Louis protestors who were demanding the mayor's resignation has gone viral.

Watch the video below:

here’s what happens when you march on Portland Place in St. Louis, MO



they’re scared of their own community pic.twitter.com/Ng8qW1Pa6C — avery (@averyrisch) June 29, 2020

