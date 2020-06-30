[WATCH] Genius plan to keep neighbours upstairs quiet





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Woman throws tantrum at supermarket when asked to wear a mask

Genius plan to keep neighbours upstairs quiet

A guy and his roommate have come up with a genius plan to get their neighbours upstairs to keep quiet.

Watch the plan below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: