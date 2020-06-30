[WATCH] Genius plan to keep neighbours upstairs quiet
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Woman throws tantrum at supermarket when asked to wear a mask
Genius plan to keep neighbours upstairs quiet
A guy and his roommate have come up with a genius plan to get their neighbours upstairs to keep quiet.
Watch the plan below:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
More from Entertainment
[VIDEO] Couple pointing guns at St. Louis protestors goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Award-winning saxophonist, Sisonke Xonti is rooted in his culture
Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz, Sisonke Xonti continues to honour the legacy of jazz and ensures that it remains innovative.Read More
[WATCH] Woman throws tantrum at supermarket when asked to wear a mask
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Bird lands on little girl's hair while attempting to fly
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Transfiguration, ancestral jazz on Day 4 of Virtual National Arts Fest
Poetry, music, film - take your pick from the feast of talent on show on Sunday.Read More
[VIDEO] Day 3 of the Virtual National Arts Festival: What's on offer
There's a feast of performance art on offer on Saturday - take a look.Read More
Musical trio Encore release new single with Amanda Black
Band members Kabelo Thomane and Keabetswe Kototsi joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged.Read More
[LISTEN] How you can enjoy the Standard Bank Jazz Festival from your couch
Festival curator Alan Webster says this year's line up features many young artists from across South Africa.Read More
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room
Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card.Read More