Eskom not targeting black communities with load reduction - Mantshantsha
It's a cold and dark winter for some residents in Gauteng as Eskom implements what is calls "load reduction".
The power utility says this intervention is to stave off overloading on the power grid caused mainly by illegal connections and vandalism.
The load reduction happens between 5am to 9am and 5pm to 10pm in the affected areas.
Aubrey Masango speaks to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha about the load reduction.
In the high residential areas in Gauteng which are mainly the townships, we have a serious problem of illegal connections.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
People temper with the big green transformers and connect themselves illegally and that results in them abusing electricity.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
Mantshansha says when the transformers are overloaded they explode.
Eskom pays on average R80,000 per transformer which goes up in flames as soon as it is overloaded.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
We have decided the best way to protect not only the transformers but Eskom's employees and Eskom's money is to switch off power when the most damage occurs.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
He adds that it is difficult to disconnect individual households because Eskom employees are being kidnapped and forced to reconnect disconnected illegal connections.
Eskom has not said it is black people that steal electricity, Eskom has said in the high residential areas we have massive problems of illegal connections.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
Listen to the full interview below...
