[WATCH] No to gender-based violence
As the scourge of gender-based violence continues to sweep through the country, The Digital Plug has created an awareness campaign to help fight the scourge.
Watch the full video below...
Video credit: The Digital Plug
More from Local
Eastern Cape government to appoint 500 community workers for COVID-19
The Herald reporter Ziphozethu Ncokazi gives details of Premier Oscar Mabuyane's media briefing.Read More
Department of Trade and Industry probes National Lotteries Commission projects
The department has launched an independent investigation into multimillion-rand Lottery-funded projects.Read More
Courier company suspended after EC COVID-19 test samples dumped – Mkhize
The Eastern Cape Department of Health is investigating the company after test samples were discovered along the N2 between King William's Town and East London on Monday.Read More
Medical practitioners table plan to use claims surplus to stave off bankruptcy
SA Private Practitioners Forum CEO Dr Chris Archer shares details on a plan that will also help the government to combat COVID-19.Read More
Eskom not targeting black communities with load reduction - Mantshantsha
The power utility says in 'high residential areas', which are mainly townships, they have huge problems of illegal connections.Read More
As infection rates increase a hard lockdown remains possibility - Zweli Mkhize
The health minister says people need to understand that everyone needs to work together in fighting the spread of the virus.Read More
UPDATE: South Africa's recoveries reach 70,614
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 144,264.Read More
SCA Vrede farm ruling: 'Mkhwebane is without a legal leg to stand on right now'
Nickolaus Bauer spoke to Casac's executive secretary Lawson Naidoo for reaction.Read More
Divorce application rate in SA has increased since lockdown
Local law firm DIY Legal says it has observed a 20% increase.Read More
Medical Schemes spent R55-million on COVID-19 tests to date
MedScheme chief medical officer Dr Lungi Nyathi says they are hoping not to have high medical aid contributions for 2021.Read More