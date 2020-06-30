[WATCH] No to gender-based violence

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Technical Issues on your car
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine
Today at 15:20
PSA calls for Basic Education Minister to close schools
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Reuben Maleka, Spokesperson of the Public Servants Association
Today at 15:45
Saving Eastern Cape from Covid-19 existential threat
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 16:10
SANDF heavy handedness questioned
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Helmoed Heitman
Today at 16:20
Fast-food deliveries in townships
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Reneilwe Aphane, founder of KasiMenu
Today at 16:45
Clement Manyathela taking over the 9am slot
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Clement Manyathela - Reporter at EWN
Today at 17:20
Parkview lockdown virtual tour
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Peter Delmar - Author at The N4 Book
Today at 18:09
Stats SA to release first quarter GDP
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
SA cuts budget for the Square Kilometre Array (SKA)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sarah Wild - Science Writer at ...
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Head of Programming (and author of Africa's Billionaire's) at CNBC Africa
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: Naken Insurance disrupting the market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Alex Thomson - Co-Founder at Naked Insurance
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Eastern Cape government to appoint 500 community workers for COVID-19 The Herald reporter Ziphozethu Ncokazi gives details of Premier Oscar Mabuyane's media briefing. 30 June 2020 1:38 PM
Department of Trade and Industry probes National Lotteries Commission projects The department has launched an independent investigation into multimillion-rand Lottery-funded projects. 30 June 2020 1:06 PM
Courier company suspended after EC COVID-19 test samples dumped – Mkhize The Eastern Cape Department of Health is investigating the company after test samples were discovered along the N2 between King Wi... 30 June 2020 12:26 PM
SA recession deepens as pre-coronavirus lockdown GDP falls by 2% Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says this data doesn't include post lockdown data of the economy's performance. 30 June 2020 12:44 PM
Consumers urged to curb unnecessary spending as economy reopens - DebtBusters The organisation's COO Benay Sager says people should avoid getting into debt as no one knows what the future holds. 30 June 2020 9:00 AM
Property rights do not drive progress, but struggle for equality does – Piketty Politics of the left and right are failing argues Thomas Piketty in his latest New York Times Best Seller, "Capital and Ideology". 29 June 2020 7:37 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
One after another, advertisers are dumping Facebook. Shares down 8% in 24 hours Investors dumped the stock, sending the share price down by 8% on Friday, says Richard Lord. 29 June 2020 6:44 PM
A mountain of frozen chicken is about to be dumped on South Africa South Africa’s chicken industry is facing an existential threat from dumped imports, says Francois Baird of FairPlay. 29 June 2020 5:58 PM
Karen Theunissen: Celebrating that we can all look different and be one family Author Karen Theunissen discusses her children's book with Karabo Kgoleng and Refiloe Mpakanyane. 28 June 2020 3:32 PM
Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate' Advice on dealing with mountain crime from correspondent Jeff Ayliffe and former Table Mountain Watch chair Andre Van Schalkwyk. 28 June 2020 11:49 AM
[WATCH] Transfiguration, ancestral jazz on Day 4 of Virtual National Arts Fest Poetry, music, film - take your pick from the feast of talent on show on Sunday. 28 June 2020 10:18 AM
Shy Erasmus insisted World Cup trophy glory belong to Kolisi Video footage captures Springbok captain Siya Kolisi making an impassioned plea to his coach to come forward with him after South... 27 June 2020 2:45 PM
Former Bafana skipper Tovey ditched as South Africa technical director South African Football Association (Safa) spokesman Dominic Chimhavi said health was the chief reason behind letting the skipper o... 27 June 2020 1:10 PM
Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Man City Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City to ensure that Liverpool win the title with seven games remaining. 25 June 2020 11:12 PM
[WATCH] Genius plan to keep neighbours upstairs quiet Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 30 June 2020 8:22 AM
[VIDEO] Couple pointing guns at St. Louis protestors goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 30 June 2020 8:21 AM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
UPDATE: South Africa's recoveries reach 70,614 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 144,264. 29 June 2020 10:37 PM
Lazarus Chakwera sworn in as Malawi president Chakwera defeated incumbent Peter Mutharika with 58.57% of the vote in Tuesday's poll. 29 June 2020 1:32 PM
Why are migrants being excluded from SA’s response to Covid-19? African migrants are facing Covid-19 without government support. 22 June 2020 7:53 PM
[WATCH] No to gender-based violence

30 June 2020 11:59 AM
by
Tags:
gbv
gender based violence
GBV command centre
the digital plug

The Digital Plug has created an awareness campaign to help fight the GBV scourge.

As the scourge of gender-based violence continues to sweep through the country, The Digital Plug has created an awareness campaign to help fight the scourge.

Watch the full video below...

Video credit: The Digital Plug


30 June 2020 11:59 AM
by
Tags:
gbv
gender based violence
GBV command centre
the digital plug

Recommended

More from Local

Covid-19 coronavirus toilet paper 123rf 123rfworld 123rfbusiness australia

Eastern Cape government to appoint 500 community workers for COVID-19

30 June 2020 1:38 PM

The Herald reporter Ziphozethu Ncokazi gives details of Premier Oscar Mabuyane's media briefing.

190929lottojpg Lotto, PowerBall

Department of Trade and Industry probes National Lotteries Commission projects

30 June 2020 1:06 PM

The department has launched an independent investigation into multimillion-rand Lottery-funded projects.

Mkhize

Courier company suspended after EC COVID-19 test samples dumped – Mkhize

30 June 2020 12:26 PM

The Eastern Cape Department of Health is investigating the company after test samples were discovered along the N2 between King William's Town and East London on Monday.

stethoscope-doctor-medical-healthjpg

Medical practitioners table plan to use claims surplus to stave off bankruptcy

30 June 2020 12:16 PM

SA Private Practitioners Forum CEO Dr Chris Archer shares details on a plan that will also help the government to combat COVID-19.

140711favelas6 illegal electricity connection.jpg

Eskom not targeting black communities with load reduction - Mantshantsha

30 June 2020 10:49 AM

The power utility says in 'high residential areas', which are mainly townships, they have huge problems of illegal connections.

zweli mkhize

As infection rates increase a hard lockdown remains possibility - Zweli Mkhize

30 June 2020 7:45 AM

The health minister says people need to understand that everyone needs to work together in fighting the spread of the virus.

ebdqb9hxkay124vjpg

UPDATE: South Africa's recoveries reach 70,614

29 June 2020 10:37 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 144,264.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

SCA Vrede farm ruling: 'Mkhwebane is without a legal leg to stand on right now'

29 June 2020 5:47 PM

Nickolaus Bauer spoke to Casac's executive secretary Lawson Naidoo for reaction.

broken-heart-broke-money-coins-finances-love-relationship-divorce-break-up-123rf

Divorce application rate in SA has increased since lockdown

29 June 2020 5:03 PM

Local law firm DIY Legal says it has observed a 20% increase.

Medical team doctors medical aid 123rflifestyle 123rf

Medical Schemes spent R55-million on COVID-19 tests to date

29 June 2020 4:59 PM

MedScheme chief medical officer Dr Lungi Nyathi says they are hoping not to have high medical aid contributions for 2021.

