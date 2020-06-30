Department of Trade and Industry probes National Lotteries Commission projects
The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition has launched an independent investigation into multimillion-rand Lottery-funded projects.
According to the Daily Maverick, this was confirmed by Minister Ebrahim Patel in a letter dated 15 June 2020 to the chair of Parliament’s portfolio committee on trade and industry.
Lester Kiewit spoke to Groundup investigative journalist Raymond Joseph who has reported extensively on alleged widespread corruption at the National Lotteries Commission.
It is a limited inquiry. It is looking at four projects running into tens of millions of rands, infrastructure projects that have never been completed.Raymond Jospeh, Investigative journalist - GroundUp
I would hope that once the investigators actually see the scale of this, I can tell you right now, once everything is totted up, this thing is bigger than VBS, it has been going on for years.Raymond Jospeh, Investigative journalist - GroundUp
If anything, the lottery should be open and clear. I do want to say not everyone who works at the national lottery is corrupt and not all projects are corrupt.Raymond Jospeh, Investigative journalist - GroundUp
Click on the link below to hear more....
