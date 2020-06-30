Eastern Cape government to appoint 500 community workers for COVID-19
The Eastern Cape Premier says Oscar Mabuyane says there has been an improvement in COVID-19 testing into the province.
The province has been in the spotlight due to the increase in infections. Almost 200 schools in the province remain closed due to the pandemic.
As of Monday, the province had 26,195 confirmed cases.
The Herald reporter Ziphozethu Ncokazi has more.
The infections are happening more in rural areas.Ziphozethu Ncokazi, Reporter - The Herald
The premier mentioned that 500 community workers will be appointed and the first phase of the field hospital has been completed.Ziphozethu Ncokazi, Reporter - The Herald
He also mentioned that they are prioritising the filling of vacant posts.Ziphozethu Ncokazi, Reporter - The Herald
Listen to the full interview below...
