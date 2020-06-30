HEPA filters can remove almost 100% of coronavirus - Aviation expert
The Department of Transport has announced the reopening of more domestic airports from 1 July 2020 as lockdown level 3 restrictions were eased.
Minister Fikile Mbalula said airlines can operate flights at 100% capacity. He said the HEPA technology can kill 99.99% of all airborne virus particulates, therefore, social distancing wouldn't need to apply.
However, the technology cannot prevent disease passing from person-to-person via touch.
Azania Mosaka speaks to Flyer Magazine editor Guy Leitch about HEPA technology.
The HEPA filters clean out most of the particulate matter in the air.Guy Leitch, Editor - Flyer Magazine
Airliners are also ventilators, the air comes directly from above the seat and it discharges below the seat so the airflow is directed downwards.Guy Leitch, Editor - Flyer Magazine
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries surpass 10,000
There were 128 new deaths: 52 from the Western Cape; 36 from Gauteng; 25 from the Eastern Cape; 11 from KZN and 4 from Mpumalanga.Read More
[LISTEN] Healthcare workers at Hillbrow Community Health Centre on strike
Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi says about 200 workers downed tools saying their lives are being put at risk of COVID-19.Read More
Eastern Cape government to appoint 500 community workers for COVID-19
The Herald reporter Ziphozethu Ncokazi gives details of Premier Oscar Mabuyane's media briefing.Read More
As infection rates increase a hard lockdown remains possibility - Zweli Mkhize
The health minister says people need to understand that everyone needs to work together in fighting the spread of the virus.Read More
Medical Schemes spent R55-million on COVID-19 tests to date
MedScheme chief medical officer Dr Lungi Nyathi says they are hoping not to have high medical aid contributions for 2021.Read More
Gauteng Health Department looking at intermittent lockdown - MEC Bandile Masuku
Masuku says they are concerned about shopping malls and the CBD as the number of COVID-19 infections increases.Read More
[LISTEN] How remote working strains mental health
MediSpace Lifestyle Institute founder Dr Tshidi Gule says remote working is changing what people know about the workplace.Read More
Private doctors in financial need as COVID-19 caused drop in elective surgeries
Progressive Health Forum member Dr Aslam Dasoo says there is a decline in patients going to private practitioners due to fear.Read More
FF Plus challenges lockdown regulations in court
Freedom Front Plus MP Wouter Wessels says they want Parliament to have oversight on the lockdown regulations.Read More
[LISTEN] Find out if you qualify for City of Tshwane relief programme
Crédit Control and Debt Collection acting director Milly Claase details the aim of the programme and who qualifies.Read More