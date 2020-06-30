Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
HEPA filters can remove almost 100% of coronavirus - Aviation expert

Flyer Magazine editor Guy Leitch talks about HEPA filters in airlines and social distancing when flying.

The Department of Transport has announced the reopening of more domestic airports from 1 July 2020 as lockdown level 3 restrictions were eased.

Minister Fikile Mbalula said airlines can operate flights at 100% capacity. He said the HEPA technology can kill 99.99% of all airborne virus particulates, therefore, social distancing wouldn't need to apply.

However, the technology cannot prevent disease passing from person-to-person via touch.

Azania Mosaka speaks to Flyer Magazine editor Guy Leitch about HEPA technology.

The HEPA filters clean out most of the particulate matter in the air.

Guy Leitch, Editor - Flyer Magazine

Airliners are also ventilators, the air comes directly from above the seat and it discharges below the seat so the airflow is directed downwards.

Guy Leitch, Editor - Flyer Magazine

Listen to the full interview below...


