[LISTEN] Healthcare workers at Hillbrow Community Health Centre on strike





Health workers at Hillbrow Community Health Centre have gone on strike.

The workers claim several colleagues have tested positive for COVID-19 and continue to go to work.

This comes as MEC for Health in the province DR Bandile Masuku expressed concerns at the fast-growing number of infections in the province.

Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi has more.

RELATED: Gauteng Health Department looking at intermittent lockdown - MEC Bandile Masuku

In the morning we were advised that about 200 workers refused to work due to fears that their lives are being put at risk by management. Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - Eyewitness News

They are claiming that yesterday about eight nurses tested positive for coronavirus. Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - Eyewitness News

They say some people among themselves have tested positive but they are still allowed to work and, in fact, they are being threatened that should they not come to work they will be dealt with. Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below...