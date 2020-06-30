



Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks branding and advertising expert Andy Rice to share with him the week’s advertising “heroes” or “zeroes”.

This week, Rice critiqued Lynx deodorant’s new, uh, “Africa and Marmite” scent.

Just what the world needs - Marmite scented deodorant!

“We’ve decided to step it up another notch by collaborating with one of the most polarising and iconic brands in the UK – Marmite,” said Lynx Brand Lead Jamie Brooks.

“With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category with a pairing no one knew they needed. Love it or hate it, it’s guaranteed to get the country talking, and is definitely one for the lovers.”

Say what?!

Rice, rather surprisingly, some may argue, gave it a "hero" rating.

Are you a Marmite man or a Bovril man, Bruce? Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

It is serious. It’s on the shelves already in the UK. Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

For the haters, it helps with social distancing… Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

Listen to Rice’s critique in the audio clip below.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding)