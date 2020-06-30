Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
PSA calls for Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to close schools

30 June 2020 4:34 PM
by
Tags:
Schools
Coronavirus
COVID-19
schools reopening

With infections expected to continue rising, the Public Servants Association says keeping schools open is a risk.

The Public Servants Association (PSA) has called for Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to close schools before more pupils contract COVID-19.

With infections expected to continue rising, the PSA says keeping schools open is a risk.

PSA spokesperson Reuben Maleka insists the that the department reconsider its decision.

Continuing to send the kids to school is increasing the risk while the health system cannot absorb the crisis created.

Reuben Maleka, Spokesperson - PSA

We have made a proposal to the minister from the onset in writing - proposing that the academic year start from summer time in October and end next year around May.

Reuben Maleka, Spokesperson - PSA

We really appeal that the minister reconsider. Those who are in the rural areas, in poor communities, are not going to cope with this infection.

Reuben Maleka, Spokesperson - PSA

Click on the link below to hear the full interview...


