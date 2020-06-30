Getting fast-food delivered in townships using KasiMenu app





Struggling to get your favourite food delivered to your doorstep in the township?

KasiMenu is here to help satisfy your cravings.

Speaking to Nickolaus Bauer, KasiMenu founder Reneilwe Aphane says he delivers for seven restaurants across the biggest township in Pretoria, Soshanguve, Soweto, parts of Mabopane and Ga-Rankuwa.

We are now seeing a live viewing of the fourth industrial revolution happening before our eyes. Reneilwe Aphane, Founder - KasiMenu

We are changing our user interface where we can offer all grocery essentials to our customers. Reneilwe Aphane, Founder - KasiMenu

Our app doesn't take up too much data, if you have 50c of airtime you can still make your order. Reneilwe Aphane, Founder - KasiMenu

