[LISTEN] 'I am going to bring myself' - Clement Manyathela on his upcoming show





Radio show host Clement Manyathela takes over the 9am to 12pm slot on Talk Radio 702 on Monday 6 July.

Nickolaus Bauer spoke to Manyathela on the Afternoon Drive to find out how he is feeling and what listeners can look forward to.

I am very excited, it was probably the biggest career decision I have had to take in my life so far and I don't take it for granted. Clement Manyathela, Radio show host

I am looking forward to forming new friendships and even continuing with the existing friendships. Clement Manyathela, Radio show host

We are going to involve the listeners in curating the content. For instance, there is going to be a feature on listener's choice. Clement Manyathela, Radio show host

In terms of personality, I am going to bring myself. I am going to bring the Clement that is fun, the Clement that struggles with Afrikaans. Clement Manyathela, Radio show host

