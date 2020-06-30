Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive
Can Naked Insurance disrupt its industry in the way that, say, Capitec Bank disrupted banking?
Time will tell, but its offering is compelling, especially now as South Africa sinks into an economic depression.
Related article: You’re insured against Covid-19, not the lockdown – insurers to their clients
Naked has vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers.
An artificially intelligent system manages policies, instead of call centres and brokers, thereby slashing expenses and enabling its low premiums.
Its car insurance premiums, for example, start at R180 per month while you can get home contents insurance for as little as R43 per month.
Naked Insurance allows you to pause your accident cover when you’re not driving – it calls this option “CoverPause”.
You’re still covered for theft or anything that happens to your car while parked.
During the first 35 days of the lockdown, 46% of cars that used CoverPause got 90% of their usual premium back.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Naked Insurance cofounder Alex Thomson.
The future of insurance will be defined by new entrants…Alex Thomson, cofounder - Naked Insurance
There’s a lot you can do to make insurance better… A lot of people find insurance to be a horrible product… It feels that the insurance company is not on your side… Anxiety, when you want to claim, undermines the very idea of insurance…Alex Thomson, cofounder - Naked Insurance
To get this right, you’ve got to keep it simple… Something you can fill in in seconds…Alex Thomson, cofounder - Naked Insurance
With something as simple as car- or home insurance; there’s no problem with doing it yourself…Alex Thomson, cofounder - Naked Insurance
Are you responsible? We can do [determine] that better… This is the wonder of artificial intelligence and data science… There are smart algorithms that can figure out crazy things…Alex Thomson, cofounder - Naked Insurance
Claims in June have been a lot lower than before the crisis… There’s been a few people driving into the garage walls…Alex Thomson, cofounder - Naked Insurance
If you genuinely forget [to turn off CoverPause], we’re pretty accommodating…Alex Thomson, cofounder - Naked Insurance
We have plans to do so [expand internationally] …Alex Thomson, cofounder - Naked Insurance
Listen to the interview in the audio below (clip will appear below this sentence within the next five minutes).
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive
More from MyMoney Online
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.Read More
6 best long-term, affordable local shares to buy, right now
Chantal Marx (FNB Wealth and Investments) says these six South African companies are looking resilient and attractively priced.Read More
Earn up to 11.5% interest on one of the safest investments around
Personal finance guru Warren Ingram on why you should consider this risk-free investment, especially if you live off interest.Read More
Capitec Bank full-year profits skyrocket by 19% despite the recession
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Gerrie Fourie, CEO at Capitec Bank.Read More
'If you still have a job, get rid of your debt as fast as you can'
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has advice on how to survive – or even thrive – amidst the Covid-19 outbreak.Read More
Covid-19: Struggling to pay - or collect - the rent?
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews property lawyer Julian Scher about rental payment problems caused by Covid-19.Read More
Struggling to pay a debt? Your options: credit insurance vs debt relief holiday
Personal Finance expert Maya Fischer-French on the pros/cons of dipping into credit insurance vs opting for a debt relief holiday.Read More
Why Anchor Capital is buying MTN, Sibanye and Transaction Capital
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Peter Armitage (CEO at Anchor Capital) for his stock picks of the week.Read More
Considering emigration? Financial planner discusses the affordability of leaving
Can you afford to leave South Africa? Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Barry O'Mahony on what to consider before deciding.Read More
Why FNB is buying Shoprite, Sasol and Equites
Edgar Mafoko (Portfolio Manager at FNB Wealth and Investments) shares his stock picks of the week on The Money Show.Read More
More from The Science Of ...
How Stellenbosch became a breeding ground for Afrikaner billionaire businessmen
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter du Toit, author of "The Stellenbosch Mafia: Inside the Billionaires' Club".Read More
Unsure where you stand on NHI? Experts slug it out in an emotional debate…
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts a debate on NHI between Paul Theron (Vestact) and Russell Rensburg (Wits).Read More
How to quit your job so you can follow your dream
Ever dreamt of just doing it? You may want a few pointers from someone who did. Meet Callan Williamson of Tortilla Modern Mexican.Read More
This fund (SA SME Fund) worth R1.2 billion wants to help black businesses grow
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ketso Gordhan, CEO at SA SME Fund.Read More
Happy 100th birthday, Landbouweekblad!
Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Burgess, Editor-in-chief at Landbouweekblad, South Africa’s legendary magazine about farming.Read More
The story of Marcel’s 'better than sex' frozen yoghurt
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nicole Westwig, Managing Director at Marcel's.Read More
How to stop them from stealing your idea (by Ubuntu Baba's lawyer)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Papadopoulos, Trade Mark Attorney at KISCH IP.Read More
Take a look inside BMW South Africa’s high-tech X3 producing factory
The Rosslyn plant makes 15 BMW X3 SUVs per hour for export around the world. Bruce Whitfield interviews BMW SA's, Tim Abbott.Read More
Robots made in our image are requiring less and less human intervention to learn
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jared Molko, a former employee at Google.Read More
Pay up to 45% less tax by investing in a small business (Section 12J incentive)
Dino Zuccollo of Westbrooke Alternative Asset Management answers 12 FAQs about the Section 12J tax incentive.Read More