Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive

30 June 2020 8:03 PM
by
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
making ends meet
short-term insurance
naked insurance
saving money
insurace
accident cover
household contents
CoverPause
Alex Thomson

Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers.

Can Naked Insurance disrupt its industry in the way that, say, Capitec Bank disrupted banking?

Time will tell, but its offering is compelling, especially now as South Africa sinks into an economic depression.

Naked has vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers.

An artificially intelligent system manages policies, instead of call centres and brokers, thereby slashing expenses and enabling its low premiums.

Its car insurance premiums, for example, start at R180 per month while you can get home contents insurance for as little as R43 per month.

Naked Insurance allows you to pause your accident cover when you’re not driving – it calls this option “CoverPause”.

You’re still covered for theft or anything that happens to your car while parked.

During the first 35 days of the lockdown, 46% of cars that used CoverPause got 90% of their usual premium back.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Naked Insurance cofounder Alex Thomson.

The future of insurance will be defined by new entrants…

Alex Thomson, cofounder - Naked Insurance

There’s a lot you can do to make insurance better… A lot of people find insurance to be a horrible product… It feels that the insurance company is not on your side… Anxiety, when you want to claim, undermines the very idea of insurance…

Alex Thomson, cofounder - Naked Insurance

To get this right, you’ve got to keep it simple… Something you can fill in in seconds…

Alex Thomson, cofounder - Naked Insurance

With something as simple as car- or home insurance; there’s no problem with doing it yourself…

Alex Thomson, cofounder - Naked Insurance

Are you responsible? We can do [determine] that better… This is the wonder of artificial intelligence and data science… There are smart algorithms that can figure out crazy things…

Alex Thomson, cofounder - Naked Insurance

Claims in June have been a lot lower than before the crisis… There’s been a few people driving into the garage walls…

Alex Thomson, cofounder - Naked Insurance

If you genuinely forget [to turn off CoverPause], we’re pretty accommodating…

Alex Thomson, cofounder - Naked Insurance

We have plans to do so [expand internationally] …

Alex Thomson, cofounder - Naked Insurance

Listen to the interview in the audio below (clip will appear below this sentence within the next five minutes).


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don't pay if you don't drive


Old house abandoned namibia 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?

30 April 2020 7:52 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

naspers-tencentjpg

6 best long-term, affordable local shares to buy, right now

28 April 2020 4:37 PM

Chantal Marx (FNB Wealth and Investments) says these six South African companies are looking resilient and attractively priced.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

piggy-bank-coins-money-budget-savings-personal-finance-123rf

Earn up to 11.5% interest on one of the safest investments around

16 April 2020 7:33 PM

Personal finance guru Warren Ingram on why you should consider this risk-free investment, especially if you live off interest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

capitec bank

Capitec Bank full-year profits skyrocket by 19% despite the recession

14 April 2020 7:12 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Gerrie Fourie, CEO at Capitec Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Piggy bank mask covid-19 coronavirus 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

'If you still have a job, get rid of your debt as fast as you can'

2 April 2020 8:04 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has advice on how to survive – or even thrive – amidst the Covid-19 outbreak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sorry we closed small business 123rfbusiness 123rf

Covid-19: Struggling to pay - or collect - the rent?

2 April 2020 7:37 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews property lawyer Julian Scher about rental payment problems caused by Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

household-bills-debt-expenses-money-finances-black-young-couple-worried-123rf

Struggling to pay a debt? Your options: credit insurance vs debt relief holiday

1 April 2020 6:29 PM

Personal Finance expert Maya Fischer-French on the pros/cons of dipping into credit insurance vs opting for a debt relief holiday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mtn-sim-reusablejpg

Why Anchor Capital is buying MTN, Sibanye and Transaction Capital

9 December 2019 7:34 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Peter Armitage (CEO at Anchor Capital) for his stock picks of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Airport departure

Considering emigration? Financial planner discusses the affordability of leaving

6 December 2019 11:04 AM

Can you afford to leave South Africa? Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Barry O'Mahony on what to consider before deciding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

shoprite-cleanjpg

Why FNB is buying Shoprite, Sasol and Equites

26 November 2019 12:48 PM

Edgar Mafoko (Portfolio Manager at FNB Wealth and Investments) shares his stock picks of the week on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from The Science Of ...

stellenbosch-mafiapng

How Stellenbosch became a breeding ground for Afrikaner billionaire businessmen

26 September 2019 1:23 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter du Toit, author of "The Stellenbosch Mafia: Inside the Billionaires' Club".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

doctorjpg

Unsure where you stand on NHI? Experts slug it out in an emotional debate…

27 August 2019 8:22 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts a debate on NHI between Paul Theron (Vestact) and Russell Rensburg (Wits).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

quit job follow dream

How to quit your job so you can follow your dream

11 July 2019 6:58 PM

Ever dreamt of just doing it? You may want a few pointers from someone who did. Meet Callan Williamson of Tortilla Modern Mexican.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-businessjpeg

This fund (SA SME Fund) worth R1.2 billion wants to help black businesses grow

2 July 2019 8:21 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ketso Gordhan, CEO at SA SME Fund.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

landbouweekbladpng

Happy 100th birthday, Landbouweekblad!

11 June 2019 8:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Burgess, Editor-in-chief at Landbouweekblad, South Africa’s legendary magazine about farming.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

marcels-frozen-yoghurtpng

The story of Marcel’s 'better than sex' frozen yoghurt

14 May 2019 8:07 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nicole Westwig, Managing Director at Marcel's.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ubuntu-babajpg

How to stop them from stealing your idea (by Ubuntu Baba's lawyer)

7 May 2019 8:05 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Papadopoulos, Trade Mark Attorney at KISCH IP.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bmw-x3-suvjpg

Take a look inside BMW South Africa’s high-tech X3 producing factory

30 April 2019 7:55 PM

The Rosslyn plant makes 15 BMW X3 SUVs per hour for export around the world. Bruce Whitfield interviews BMW SA's, Tim Abbott.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

aijpg

Robots made in our image are requiring less and less human intervention to learn

16 April 2019 8:11 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jared Molko, a former employee at Google.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Income tax

Pay up to 45% less tax by investing in a small business (Section 12J incentive)

12 April 2019 3:43 PM

Dino Zuccollo of Westbrooke Alternative Asset Management answers 12 FAQs about the Section 12J tax incentive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Couple pointing guns at St. Louis protestors goes viral

Entertainment

As infection rates increase a hard lockdown remains possibility - Zweli Mkhize

Local

Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive

Business Lifestyle

China must reconsider HK security law, 27 countries tell UN

30 June 2020 8:26 PM

EU excludes United States from 'safe' travel list

30 June 2020 7:14 PM

Motorists rush to fill tanks before midnight fuel price hike

30 June 2020 6:25 PM

