'There is a deep unequal resource distribution in SA healthcare system'

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyethela 702 gradient Clement Manyethela 702 gradient
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:19
???????
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Help late firefighter's family rebuild burnt down house Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi pleads with 702 listeners to assist in rebuilding the late Samuel Sambo's house. 1 July 2020 7:33 AM
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries surpass 10,000 There were 128 new deaths: 52 from the Western Cape; 36 from Gauteng; 25 from the Eastern Cape; 11 from KZN and 4 from Mpumalanga. 30 June 2020 10:22 PM
DA to probe federal chairperson Zille's apartheid tweets MP Werner Horn, who's also the DA's Federal Legal Commission deputy chairperson, has been tasked with investigating the misconduct... 30 June 2020 5:23 PM
View all Local
View all Politics
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We’ve decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
Township online grocer Yebo Fresh secures investment from Israeli-Canadian fund Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Boonstra of Yebo Fresh, an affordable online grocery shop with township customers. 30 June 2020 6:36 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
CSA announces revised date for 3T Cricket Solidarity Cup match The match details remain the same with SuperSport Park as the hosting venue and the starting time being 11 am (SAST). 1 July 2020 9:13 AM
Shy Erasmus insisted World Cup trophy glory belong to Kolisi Video footage captures Springbok captain Siya Kolisi making an impassioned plea to his coach to come forward with him after South... 27 June 2020 2:45 PM
Former Bafana skipper Tovey ditched as South Africa technical director South African Football Association (Safa) spokesman Dominic Chimhavi said health was the chief reason behind letting the skipper o... 27 June 2020 1:10 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Dad and son's dancing and cooking ritual is too sweet Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 July 2020 8:24 AM
[WATCH] TikTok star has mask pierced to her ear in crazy incident Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 July 2020 8:24 AM
[WATCH] Genius plan to keep neighbours upstairs quiet Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 30 June 2020 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries surpass 10,000 There were 128 new deaths: 52 from the Western Cape; 36 from Gauteng; 25 from the Eastern Cape; 11 from KZN and 4 from Mpumalanga. 30 June 2020 10:22 PM
Lazarus Chakwera sworn in as Malawi president Chakwera defeated incumbent Peter Mutharika with 58.57% of the vote in Tuesday's poll. 29 June 2020 1:32 PM
Why are migrants being excluded from SA’s response to Covid-19? African migrants are facing Covid-19 without government support. 22 June 2020 7:53 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

'There is a deep unequal resource distribution in SA healthcare system'

1 July 2020 7:56 AM
by
Tags:
Nurses
Workers
Health care

Oxfam SA inequality programmes manager Dr Basani Baloyi says a there is a shortage of critical medical supplies and understaffing.

According to a report by Oxfam Health Inequality South Africa’s healthcare system is unequal, elitist and exploits workers.

The report also found that healthcare workers' poor working conditions are unresolved and it found that workers are underpaid and underecognised.

RELATED: As infection rates increase a hard lockdown remains possibility - Zweli Mkhize

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Oxfam SA inequality programmes manager Dr Basani Baloyi to shed more light on the report.

There is this deep unequal resource distribution and much of it having to do with the way the budget has been structured where we are seeing a lot of cuts over the last few years.

Dr Basani Baloyi, Inequality programmes manager - Oxfam SA

As a result there is a shortage of critical medical supplies and a premeditated understaffing of healthcare workers that are meant to be on the first line of defense, she says.

She says that leads to care workers having to split themselves into many pieces because there is a chronic and severe understaffing that is being deliberated by the National Treasury.

What we are saying is that if you compromise the conditions of work, then you are compromising the conditions of healthcare.

Dr Basani Baloyi, Inequality programmes manager - Oxfam SA

Listen below to the full conversation:


1 July 2020 7:56 AM
by
Tags:
Nurses
Workers
Health care

Recommended

More from Politics

191023helen

DA to probe federal chairperson Zille's apartheid tweets

30 June 2020 5:23 PM

MP Werner Horn, who's also the DA's Federal Legal Commission deputy chairperson, has been tasked with investigating the misconduct claims against Helen Zille.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gdp.jpg

SA recession deepens as pre-coronavirus lockdown GDP falls by 2%

30 June 2020 12:44 PM

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says this data doesn't include post lockdown data of the economy's performance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Social-distancing-supermarket-grocery-shopping-Covid-19-essentials-retail-123rf

Consumers urged to curb unnecessary spending as economy reopens - DebtBusters

30 June 2020 9:00 AM

The organisation's COO Benay Sager says people should avoid getting into debt as no one knows what the future holds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Capitalism 123rf 123rfbusiness

Property rights do not drive progress, but struggle for equality does – Piketty

29 June 2020 7:37 PM

Politics of the left and right are failing argues Thomas Piketty in his latest New York Times Best Seller, "Capital and Ideology".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAA

Labour unions caused the liquidation of SAA! We’re out - Minister Pravin Gordhan

29 June 2020 6:26 PM

SAA must be liquidated, some MPs said on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviewed independent business journalist Ray Mahlaka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Helen Zille

'Anyone who wants to take DA forward needs to take a stand against Helen Zille'

29 June 2020 4:22 PM

Professor Ivor Sarakinsky from Wits School of Governance says Zille's latest tweets are even more outrageous than the others.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

popogif

Zondo Commission resumes, Popo Molefe returns to speak about corruption at Prasa

29 June 2020 12:48 PM

EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update of the state capture inquiry which resumed on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

taxidjpg

'Taxis will operate at 100% capacity while complying to COVID-19 regulations'

29 June 2020 7:25 AM

Santaco president Phillip Taaibosch says if a taxi is impounded, then all other taxis will stop operating in solidarity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mr-klink-montevideojpg

Another CT teacher dies of Covid-19, staff sketch challenges of return to school

28 June 2020 4:42 PM

Montevideo Primary School's acting principal pays tribute to Mr Klink, says schools playing role of social development amid pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mogoeng Mogoeng

Mogoeng Mogoeng slams ‘fearmongering’ amid COVID-19 pandemic

26 June 2020 12:21 PM

Speaking on an international platform to ‘The Jerusalem Post’ during a webinar this week, Mogoeng questioned how scientists could predict how many people would die of the coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Help late firefighter's family rebuild burnt down house

Local

'There is a deep unequal resource distribution in SA healthcare system'

Politics

As infection rates increase a hard lockdown remains possibility - Zweli Mkhize

Local

EWN Highlights

291 EC schools affected by COVID-19, premier requests SANDF's assistance

1 July 2020 9:13 AM

Hillbrow clinic expected to reopen today after strike by health workers

1 July 2020 9:07 AM

Zondo shocked as ‘no one’ tried to recover looted Prasa money

1 July 2020 8:37 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA