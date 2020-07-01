'There is a deep unequal resource distribution in SA healthcare system'
According to a report by Oxfam Health Inequality South Africa’s healthcare system is unequal, elitist and exploits workers.
The report also found that healthcare workers' poor working conditions are unresolved and it found that workers are underpaid and underecognised.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Oxfam SA inequality programmes manager Dr Basani Baloyi to shed more light on the report.
There is this deep unequal resource distribution and much of it having to do with the way the budget has been structured where we are seeing a lot of cuts over the last few years.Dr Basani Baloyi, Inequality programmes manager - Oxfam SA
As a result there is a shortage of critical medical supplies and a premeditated understaffing of healthcare workers that are meant to be on the first line of defense, she says.
She says that leads to care workers having to split themselves into many pieces because there is a chronic and severe understaffing that is being deliberated by the National Treasury.
What we are saying is that if you compromise the conditions of work, then you are compromising the conditions of healthcare.Dr Basani Baloyi, Inequality programmes manager - Oxfam SA
