Help late firefighter's family rebuild burnt down house





A family of a firefighter, Samuel Sambo who died in 2005 has been left homeless after their house burned down in December 2019.

Firefighters from various municipalities are raising funds to rebuild the house of their late colleague.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi on how people can help in rebuilding the house.

We want to assist one of our brothers who lost his life 15 years ago coming from work, His widow and two children are now homeless due to a fire which occured in December. Robert Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Joburg EMS

He says firefighters all over the country have come together to make sure that they rebuild Samuel Sambo's house.

Mulaudzi says the firefighters have already raised R50, 000.

We are pleading with 702 listeners to assist us with whatever items they assist with, like building materials or furniture which we will put inside when we are finished building. Robert Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Joburg EMS

Mulaudzi says those who want to assist can donate money to: Bank: FNB

Account no: 62856981397 Branch: Northmead Square Reference: #Brotherhood Club

Listen below to the full conversation: