Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyethela 702 gradient Clement Manyethela 702 gradient
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:19
???????
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Help late firefighter's family rebuild burnt down house Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi pleads with 702 listeners to assist in rebuilding the late Samuel Sambo's house. 1 July 2020 7:33 AM
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries surpass 10,000 There were 128 new deaths: 52 from the Western Cape; 36 from Gauteng; 25 from the Eastern Cape; 11 from KZN and 4 from Mpumalanga. 30 June 2020 10:22 PM
DA to probe federal chairperson Zille's apartheid tweets MP Werner Horn, who's also the DA's Federal Legal Commission deputy chairperson, has been tasked with investigating the misconduct... 30 June 2020 5:23 PM
View all Local
'There is a deep unequal resource distribution in SA healthcare system' Oxfam SA inequality programmes manager Dr Basani Baloyi says a there is a shortage of critical medical supplies and understaffing. 1 July 2020 7:56 AM
DA to probe federal chairperson Zille's apartheid tweets MP Werner Horn, who's also the DA's Federal Legal Commission deputy chairperson, has been tasked with investigating the misconduct... 30 June 2020 5:23 PM
SA recession deepens as pre-coronavirus lockdown GDP falls by 2% Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says this data doesn't include post lockdown data of the economy's performance. 30 June 2020 12:44 PM
View all Politics
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
CSA announces revised date for 3T Cricket Solidarity Cup match The match details remain the same with SuperSport Park as the hosting venue and the starting time being 11 am (SAST). 1 July 2020 9:13 AM
Shy Erasmus insisted World Cup trophy glory belong to Kolisi Video footage captures Springbok captain Siya Kolisi making an impassioned plea to his coach to come forward with him after South... 27 June 2020 2:45 PM
Former Bafana skipper Tovey ditched as South Africa technical director South African Football Association (Safa) spokesman Dominic Chimhavi said health was the chief reason behind letting the skipper o... 27 June 2020 1:10 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Dad and son's dancing and cooking ritual is too sweet Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 July 2020 8:24 AM
[WATCH] TikTok star has mask pierced to her ear in crazy incident Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 July 2020 8:24 AM
[WATCH] Genius plan to keep neighbours upstairs quiet Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 30 June 2020 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries surpass 10,000 There were 128 new deaths: 52 from the Western Cape; 36 from Gauteng; 25 from the Eastern Cape; 11 from KZN and 4 from Mpumalanga. 30 June 2020 10:22 PM
Lazarus Chakwera sworn in as Malawi president Chakwera defeated incumbent Peter Mutharika with 58.57% of the vote in Tuesday's poll. 29 June 2020 1:32 PM
Why are migrants being excluded from SA’s response to Covid-19? African migrants are facing Covid-19 without government support. 22 June 2020 7:53 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Help late firefighter's family rebuild burnt down house

1 July 2020 7:33 AM
by
Tags:
EMS
Homeless
firefighter

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi pleads with 702 listeners to assist in rebuilding the late Samuel Sambo's house.

A family of a firefighter, Samuel Sambo who died in 2005 has been left homeless after their house burned down in December 2019.

Firefighters from various municipalities are raising funds to rebuild the house of their late colleague.

RELATED: Four people die in two separate fires in Joburg

Bongani Bingwa chats to Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi on how people can help in rebuilding the house.

We want to assist one of our brothers who lost his life 15 years ago coming from work, His widow and two children are now homeless due to a fire which occured in December.

Robert Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Joburg EMS

He says firefighters all over the country have come together to make sure that they rebuild Samuel Sambo's house.

Mulaudzi says the firefighters have already raised R50, 000.

We are pleading with 702 listeners to assist us with whatever items they assist with, like building materials or furniture which we will put inside when we are finished building.

Robert Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Joburg EMS

Mulaudzi says those who want to assist can donate money to: Bank: FNB

Account no: 62856981397 Branch: Northmead Square Reference: #Brotherhood Club

Listen below to the full conversation:


1 July 2020 7:33 AM
by
Tags:
EMS
Homeless
firefighter

Recommended

More from Local

Alex COVID-19 testing

UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries surpass 10,000

30 June 2020 10:22 PM

There were 128 new deaths: 52 from the Western Cape; 36 from Gauteng; 25 from the Eastern Cape; 11 from KZN and 4 from Mpumalanga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191023helen

DA to probe federal chairperson Zille's apartheid tweets

30 June 2020 5:23 PM

MP Werner Horn, who's also the DA's Federal Legal Commission deputy chairperson, has been tasked with investigating the misconduct claims against Helen Zille.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

c-manyathelajpg

[LISTEN] 'I am going to bring myself' - Clement Manyathela on his upcoming show

30 June 2020 5:17 PM

Nickolaus Bauer spoke to Manyathela on the Afternoon Drive to find out how he is feeling and what listeners can look forward to.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200630-classroom-edjpg

EC has highest number of pupils infected with COVID-19, Parliament told

30 June 2020 4:42 PM

The province has 270 learners from 154 schools affected, where 271 staff have also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190109 School child 260

PSA calls for Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to close schools

30 June 2020 4:34 PM

With infections expected to continue rising, the Public Servants Association says keeping schools open is a risk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hospital nurses doctors 123rf

[LISTEN] Healthcare workers at Hillbrow Community Health Centre on strike

30 June 2020 4:00 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi says about 200 workers downed tools saying their lives are being put at risk of COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Money notes coins rands

[LISTEN] What does the impact of COVID-19 mean for remuneration?

30 June 2020 3:15 PM

Azania spoke to South African Reward Association executive committee member Muhammed Goolab to find out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

girl-teenager-flight-plane-airline-flight-travel-tourism-youth-gap-year-123rf

HEPA filters can remove almost 100% of coronavirus - Aviation expert

30 June 2020 3:07 PM

Flyer Magazine editor Guy Leitch talks about HEPA filters in airlines and social distancing when flying.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus toilet paper 123rf 123rfworld 123rfbusiness australia

Eastern Cape government to appoint 500 community workers for COVID-19

30 June 2020 1:38 PM

The Herald reporter Ziphozethu Ncokazi gives details of Premier Oscar Mabuyane's media briefing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190929lottojpg Lotto, PowerBall

Department of Trade and Industry probes National Lotteries Commission projects

30 June 2020 1:06 PM

The department has launched an independent investigation into multimillion-rand Lottery-funded projects.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Help late firefighter's family rebuild burnt down house

Local

'There is a deep unequal resource distribution in SA healthcare system'

Politics

As infection rates increase a hard lockdown remains possibility - Zweli Mkhize

Local

EWN Highlights

291 EC schools affected by COVID-19, premier requests SANDF's assistance

1 July 2020 9:13 AM

Hillbrow clinic expected to reopen today after strike by health workers

1 July 2020 9:07 AM

Zondo shocked as ‘no one’ tried to recover looted Prasa money

1 July 2020 8:37 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA