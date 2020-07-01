[WATCH] TikTok star has mask pierced to her ear in crazy incident





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Genius plan to keep neighbours upstairs quiet

TikTok star has mask pierced to her ear in crazy incident

Social media is talking after a video of TikTok star Sissy Sheridan's piercing appointment that left her cloth face mask pierced to her ear.

Click here to watch all the videos:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: