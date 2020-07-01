[WATCH] TikTok star has mask pierced to her ear in crazy incident

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyethela 702 gradient Clement Manyethela 702 gradient
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:19
???????
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Help late firefighter's family rebuild burnt down house Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi pleads with 702 listeners to assist in rebuilding the late Samuel Sambo's house. 1 July 2020 7:33 AM
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries surpass 10,000 There were 128 new deaths: 52 from the Western Cape; 36 from Gauteng; 25 from the Eastern Cape; 11 from KZN and 4 from Mpumalanga. 30 June 2020 10:22 PM
DA to probe federal chairperson Zille's apartheid tweets MP Werner Horn, who's also the DA's Federal Legal Commission deputy chairperson, has been tasked with investigating the misconduct... 30 June 2020 5:23 PM
View all Local
'There is a deep unequal resource distribution in SA healthcare system' Oxfam SA inequality programmes manager Dr Basani Baloyi says a there is a shortage of critical medical supplies and understaffing. 1 July 2020 7:56 AM
DA to probe federal chairperson Zille's apartheid tweets MP Werner Horn, who's also the DA's Federal Legal Commission deputy chairperson, has been tasked with investigating the misconduct... 30 June 2020 5:23 PM
SA recession deepens as pre-coronavirus lockdown GDP falls by 2% Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says this data doesn't include post lockdown data of the economy's performance. 30 June 2020 12:44 PM
View all Politics
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
CSA announces revised date for 3T Cricket Solidarity Cup match The match details remain the same with SuperSport Park as the hosting venue and the starting time being 11 am (SAST). 1 July 2020 9:13 AM
Shy Erasmus insisted World Cup trophy glory belong to Kolisi Video footage captures Springbok captain Siya Kolisi making an impassioned plea to his coach to come forward with him after South... 27 June 2020 2:45 PM
Former Bafana skipper Tovey ditched as South Africa technical director South African Football Association (Safa) spokesman Dominic Chimhavi said health was the chief reason behind letting the skipper o... 27 June 2020 1:10 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Dad and son's dancing and cooking ritual is too sweet Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 July 2020 8:24 AM
[WATCH] TikTok star has mask pierced to her ear in crazy incident Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 July 2020 8:24 AM
[WATCH] Genius plan to keep neighbours upstairs quiet Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 30 June 2020 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries surpass 10,000 There were 128 new deaths: 52 from the Western Cape; 36 from Gauteng; 25 from the Eastern Cape; 11 from KZN and 4 from Mpumalanga. 30 June 2020 10:22 PM
Lazarus Chakwera sworn in as Malawi president Chakwera defeated incumbent Peter Mutharika with 58.57% of the vote in Tuesday's poll. 29 June 2020 1:32 PM
Why are migrants being excluded from SA’s response to Covid-19? African migrants are facing Covid-19 without government support. 22 June 2020 7:53 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[WATCH] TikTok star has mask pierced to her ear in crazy incident

1 July 2020 8:24 AM
by
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Genius plan to keep neighbours upstairs quiet

TikTok star has mask pierced to her ear in crazy incident

Social media is talking after a video of TikTok star Sissy Sheridan's piercing appointment that left her cloth face mask pierced to her ear.

Click here to watch all the videos:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


1 July 2020 8:24 AM
by
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Recommended

More from Entertainment

screen-shot-2020-07-01-at-81626-ampng

[WATCH] Dad and son's dancing and cooking ritual is too sweet

1 July 2020 8:24 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-06-30-at-80613-ampng

[WATCH] Genius plan to keep neighbours upstairs quiet

30 June 2020 8:22 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-06-30-at-81819-ampng

[VIDEO] Couple pointing guns at St. Louis protestors goes viral

30 June 2020 8:21 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eon de Vos

What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money?

29 June 2020 8:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sisonke-xontijpg

Award-winning saxophonist, Sisonke Xonti is rooted in his culture

29 June 2020 2:42 PM

Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz, Sisonke Xonti continues to honour the legacy of jazz and ensures that it remains innovative.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-06-29-at-83028-ampng

[WATCH] Woman throws tantrum at supermarket when asked to wear a mask

29 June 2020 8:38 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-06-29-at-82503-ampng

[WATCH] Bird lands on little girl's hair while attempting to fly

29 June 2020 8:37 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

buhle-ngabajpg

[WATCH] Transfiguration, ancestral jazz on Day 4 of Virtual National Arts Fest

28 June 2020 10:18 AM

Poetry, music, film - take your pick from the feast of talent on show on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

national-arts-festival-logojpg

[VIDEO] Day 3 of the Virtual National Arts Festival: What's on offer

27 June 2020 11:15 AM

There's a feast of performance art on offer on Saturday - take a look.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

encore-and-amanda-blackjpg

Musical trio Encore release new single with Amanda Black

26 June 2020 4:22 PM

Band members Kabelo Thomane and Keabetswe Kototsi joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Help late firefighter's family rebuild burnt down house

Local

'There is a deep unequal resource distribution in SA healthcare system'

Politics

As infection rates increase a hard lockdown remains possibility - Zweli Mkhize

Local

EWN Highlights

291 EC schools affected by COVID-19, premier requests SANDF's assistance

1 July 2020 9:13 AM

Hillbrow clinic expected to reopen today after strike by health workers

1 July 2020 9:07 AM

Zondo shocked as ‘no one’ tried to recover looted Prasa money

1 July 2020 8:37 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA