[WATCH] TikTok star has mask pierced to her ear in crazy incident
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Genius plan to keep neighbours upstairs quiet
TikTok star has mask pierced to her ear in crazy incident
Social media is talking after a video of TikTok star Sissy Sheridan's piercing appointment that left her cloth face mask pierced to her ear.
Click here to watch all the videos:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Dad and son's dancing and cooking ritual is too sweet
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Genius plan to keep neighbours upstairs quiet
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[VIDEO] Couple pointing guns at St. Louis protestors goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Award-winning saxophonist, Sisonke Xonti is rooted in his culture
Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz, Sisonke Xonti continues to honour the legacy of jazz and ensures that it remains innovative.Read More
[WATCH] Woman throws tantrum at supermarket when asked to wear a mask
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Bird lands on little girl's hair while attempting to fly
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Transfiguration, ancestral jazz on Day 4 of Virtual National Arts Fest
Poetry, music, film - take your pick from the feast of talent on show on Sunday.Read More
[VIDEO] Day 3 of the Virtual National Arts Festival: What's on offer
There's a feast of performance art on offer on Saturday - take a look.Read More
Musical trio Encore release new single with Amanda Black
Band members Kabelo Thomane and Keabetswe Kototsi joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged.Read More