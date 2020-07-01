CSA announces revised date for 3T Cricket Solidarity Cup match





CAPE TOWN - Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced the Nelson Mandela International Day, 18 July 2020, as the revised date for the 3T Cricket match where three teams of eight will play in a single match, competing for the inaugural Solidarity Cup.

The news comes after return to practice and play approval was granted by the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa last week.

The match details remain the same with SuperSport Park as the hosting venue and the starting time being 11 am (SAST). The match will also still be broadcast live on SuperSport 2, with the team sheets not undergoing any changes.

The three teams competing for the Solidarity Cup are the Eagles captained by AB de Villiers, Kingfishers captained by Kagiso Rabada and the Kites captained by Quinton de Kock.

“It's very exciting to get live cricket featuring our top players back on our TV screens again,” commented CSA acting chief executive Dr Jacques Faul.

“I can’t think of a more appropriate day on which to hold this game than Nelson Mandela Day when its prime objective is to raise funds for those who have been badly affected by the coronavirus. It is still nearly three weeks away, so it also gives our players more time to prepare properly and to minimise the chance of injuries.

“I would like to thank the government and our own medical team once again for everything they have done to make a return to training and playing possible and I would also like to add special thanks to the incredible sponsors involved in this event for their continued commitment towards the match and its beneficiary, the Hardship Fund,” concluded Faul.

"The Solidarity Cup will provide a perfect opportunity to demonstrate the message behind our Citizens In Solidarity campaign. This message is to reinforce all the very necessary, appropriate behaviours in the time of this pandemic and also, to remind all of South Africa of our ability to work together, to find unique solutions in a time of crisis," said Nomkhita Nqweni, interim CEO of the Solidarity Fund.

