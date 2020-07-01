Mahlatse 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle handed 8-year doping ban

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
Warning on rise in crime due to Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Johan Burger - Senior Researcher at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Today at 15:45
The Stop Hate For Profit movement
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Tebogo Ditshego, Media specialist and CEO of Ditshego Media
Today at 15:52
Waste pickers stuck in prison
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Thandeka Chauke, Legal councilor in the London Housing Unit
Today at 16:10
SALGA reacts to Auditor General report
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 16:20
UKZN lab can produce Covid-19 test results within 6 hours
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Professor Anil Chuturgoon, Researcher at UKZN
Today at 16:45
Spike in mental illness issues in LGBTQI+ community during lockdown
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Malan van der Walt
Today at 16:52
Tourism sector expecting mass retrenchments
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of Tourism Business Council of South Africa
Today at 17:20
Why flying at full capacity is still safe
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Poppy Khoza - Director at Sa Civil Aviation Authority
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Real Foods' Kauai is not chicken about expansion
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dean Kowarski - CEO at Real Foods Group
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - How drug companies research and market their drugs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Consumer Corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stuart Forrest - Ceo at Triggerfish
search
Latest Local
[WATCH] Magashule briefs media on outcomes of ANC NEC meeting The party's national executive committee meeting took place over the weekend. 1 July 2020 2:42 PM
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries surpass 10,000 There were 128 new deaths: 52 from the Western Cape; 36 from Gauteng; 25 from the Eastern Cape; 11 from KZN and 4 from Mpumalanga. 30 June 2020 10:22 PM
DA to probe federal chairperson Zille's apartheid tweets MP Werner Horn, who's also the DA's Federal Legal Commission deputy chairperson, has been tasked with investigating the misconduct... 30 June 2020 5:23 PM
Metrorail gradually phases in limited services on Wednesday Metrorail said the trial trips would stress-test operational plans which need to comply with COVID-19 regulations. 1 July 2020 10:34 AM
SA recession deepens as pre-coronavirus lockdown GDP falls by 2% Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says this data doesn't include post lockdown data of the economy's performance. 30 June 2020 12:44 PM
Consumers urged to curb unnecessary spending as economy reopens - DebtBusters The organisation's COO Benay Sager says people should avoid getting into debt as no one knows what the future holds. 30 June 2020 9:00 AM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
Karen Theunissen: Celebrating that we can all look different and be one family Author Karen Theunissen discusses her children's book with Karabo Kgoleng and Refiloe Mpakanyane. 28 June 2020 3:32 PM
Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate' Advice on dealing with mountain crime from correspondent Jeff Ayliffe and former Table Mountain Watch chair Andre Van Schalkwyk. 28 June 2020 11:49 AM
Mahlatse 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle handed 8-year doping ban The 33-year-old tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during an out-of-competition test on the 17th January 2019... 1 July 2020 9:58 AM
CSA announces revised date for 3T Cricket Solidarity Cup match The match details remain the same with SuperSport Park as the hosting venue and the starting time being 11 am (SAST). 1 July 2020 9:13 AM
Shy Erasmus insisted World Cup trophy glory belong to Kolisi Video footage captures Springbok captain Siya Kolisi making an impassioned plea to his coach to come forward with him after South... 27 June 2020 2:45 PM
Mahlatse 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle handed 8-year doping ban

1 July 2020 9:58 AM
by
Tags:
ChilliBoy Ralepelle
Doping in sports
Mahlatse Ralepelle

The 33-year-old tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during an out-of-competition test on the 17th January 2019.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Doping Tribunal Panel has on Wednesday handed down an 8-year ban on former Springbok and Sharks hooker, Mahlatse “Chiliboy” Ralepelle.

The 33-year-old tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during an out-of-competition test on 17 January 2019.

This is his third positive dope test during his playing career within a 10-year period.

Ralepelle’s first positive case was ruled a no-fault decision and he then received a reprimand. The panel had to refer to sports jurisprudence to determine the appropriate sanction, which they ruled to be the player’s second doping offense.

“The hearings were adjourned multiple times and were held over a period of six months. The panel reached a decision first on the merits of the case where they found the player guilty of a doping offense,” said a statement from the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport.

The ban will expire on 27 January 2027 while Ralepelle has 21 days to file an appeal against the sanction.


This article first appeared on EWN : Mahlatse 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle handed 8-year doping ban


Proteas bowler Kagiso Rabada will be available to play again

CSA announces revised date for 3T Cricket Solidarity Cup match

1 July 2020 9:13 AM

The match details remain the same with SuperSport Park as the hosting venue and the starting time being 11 am (SAST).

Shy Erasmus insisted World Cup trophy glory belong to Kolisi

27 June 2020 2:45 PM

Video footage captures Springbok captain Siya Kolisi making an impassioned plea to his coach to come forward with him after South Africa had beaten England 32-12 in the final in Yokohama.

Former Bafana skipper Tovey ditched as South Africa technical director

27 June 2020 1:10 PM

South African Football Association (Safa) spokesman Dominic Chimhavi said health was the chief reason behind letting the skipper of the 1996 Cup of Nations team go.

Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Man City

25 June 2020 11:12 PM

Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City to ensure that Liverpool win the title with seven games remaining.

Government approves PSL resumption plans

24 June 2020 9:22 AM

The approval gives PSL clubs the go-ahead to start training and hosting matches behind closed doors.

CSA to probe 'fake document' claiming Boucher is 3TC shareholder

23 June 2020 5:17 PM

CSA said CEO of 3TC Cricket Francois Pienaar had confirmed that Mark Boucher was not a director and that no other CSA employee was in any way associated with 3TC.

Two Chiefs players test positive for COVID-19

23 June 2020 3:33 PM

The Soweto Giants confirmed that a total of 70 individuals, including players, members of the technical team and other club officials were tested for Covid-19 in preparation for the restart of the 2019/20 season.

Cricket South Africa announces 7 coronavirus cases

22 June 2020 5:24 PM

The acting chief executive of South African cricket's governing body, Jacques Faul, said more than 100 tests had been conducted within the organisation, and they had included players and support staff.

SA Rugby takes temporary control of the Kings

22 June 2020 3:58 PM

Players, management, office staff, sponsors and provincial and metropolitan authorities have been advised of the latest developments. All staff and players of the franchise have been retained.

Ria Ledwaba: Disagree with Safa president & you're enemy number 1

22 June 2020 3:25 PM

Ledwaba and Mokoena were on Saturday removed as SAFA Vice-President's following an NEC meeting where the Association said they had gone against the constitution by going public with internal matters.

