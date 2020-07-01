Mahlatse 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle handed 8-year doping ban
JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Doping Tribunal Panel has on Wednesday handed down an 8-year ban on former Springbok and Sharks hooker, Mahlatse “Chiliboy” Ralepelle.
The 33-year-old tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during an out-of-competition test on 17 January 2019.
This is his third positive dope test during his playing career within a 10-year period.
Ralepelle’s first positive case was ruled a no-fault decision and he then received a reprimand. The panel had to refer to sports jurisprudence to determine the appropriate sanction, which they ruled to be the player’s second doping offense.
“The hearings were adjourned multiple times and were held over a period of six months. The panel reached a decision first on the merits of the case where they found the player guilty of a doping offense,” said a statement from the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport.
The ban will expire on 27 January 2027 while Ralepelle has 21 days to file an appeal against the sanction.
This article first appeared on EWN : Mahlatse 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle handed 8-year doping ban
More from Sport
CSA announces revised date for 3T Cricket Solidarity Cup match
The match details remain the same with SuperSport Park as the hosting venue and the starting time being 11 am (SAST).Read More
Shy Erasmus insisted World Cup trophy glory belong to Kolisi
Video footage captures Springbok captain Siya Kolisi making an impassioned plea to his coach to come forward with him after South Africa had beaten England 32-12 in the final in Yokohama.Read More
Former Bafana skipper Tovey ditched as South Africa technical director
South African Football Association (Safa) spokesman Dominic Chimhavi said health was the chief reason behind letting the skipper of the 1996 Cup of Nations team go.Read More
Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Man City
Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City to ensure that Liverpool win the title with seven games remaining.Read More
Government approves PSL resumption plans
The approval gives PSL clubs the go-ahead to start training and hosting matches behind closed doors.Read More
CSA to probe 'fake document' claiming Boucher is 3TC shareholder
CSA said CEO of 3TC Cricket Francois Pienaar had confirmed that Mark Boucher was not a director and that no other CSA employee was in any way associated with 3TC.Read More
Two Chiefs players test positive for COVID-19
The Soweto Giants confirmed that a total of 70 individuals, including players, members of the technical team and other club officials were tested for Covid-19 in preparation for the restart of the 2019/20 season.Read More
Cricket South Africa announces 7 coronavirus cases
The acting chief executive of South African cricket's governing body, Jacques Faul, said more than 100 tests had been conducted within the organisation, and they had included players and support staff.Read More
SA Rugby takes temporary control of the Kings
Players, management, office staff, sponsors and provincial and metropolitan authorities have been advised of the latest developments. All staff and players of the franchise have been retained.Read More
Ria Ledwaba: Disagree with Safa president & you're enemy number 1
Ledwaba and Mokoena were on Saturday removed as SAFA Vice-President’s following an NEC meeting where the Association said they had gone against the constitution by going public with internal matters.Read More