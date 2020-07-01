Eastern Cape premier asks for army help as 291 schools are impacted by COVID-19





The Eastern Cape coronavirus command council gave a status update of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the province on Tuesday citing that 291 schools have been affected by the virus.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane said 200 of these schools remain closed while 91 have been reopened.

RELATED: As infection rates increase a hard lockdown remains possibility - Zweli Mkhize

Mabuyane said in light of the strain on the health system, they had requested national government to deploy the South African National Defence Force’s medical team to assist with COVID-19 interventions.

The premier also said that 24 health workers were part of the 397 COVID-19 patients in the Eastern Cape who've died since the disease broke out.